State Conservation Commission Meeting September 28

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The State Conservation Commission will hold a meeting and conference call on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. at the Kansas Department of Agriculture in Manhattan. To meet social distancing requirements, the in-person meeting at KDA is limited to 15 individuals including the SCC commissioners, KDA executive staff and KDA Division of Conservation staff. A conference call option is open to the public and available for conservation partners.

The SCC consists of five elected commissioners; two ex officio members representing the Kansas State University Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service; and two appointed members representing KDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The KDA Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance Kansas’ natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to assist local governments and individuals in conserving the state’s renewable resources.

To request a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate in the conference call, please contact the KDA–DOC at 785-564-6620 or kda.doc@ks.gov.