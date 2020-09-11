Sporting KC Announces Schedule For Three More Regular Season Matches Through The End of September

(Sept. 11, 2020) — Sporting Kansas City announced today an additional three matches to the club’s 2020 MLS regular season schedule through the end of September, including two nationally televised contests at Children’s Mercy Park.

After hosting rivals Minnesota United FC in a battle for first place on Sunday, Sporting will begin the second phase of the continued regular season campaign with home matches against FC Dallas on Sept. 19 and Orlando City SC on Sept. 23 followed by a trip to the Colorado Rapids on Sept. 27.

From the beginning of October through Decision Day on Nov. 8, Sporting will play an additional nine MLS matches to round out the 23-game regular season. Additional 2020 MLS regular season matches will be announced pending further developments regarding travel protocols.

Sporting KC schedule: Next four matches of 2020 MLS regular season

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV & Streaming Sunday, Sept. 13 MINNESOTA UNITED FC 7:30 p.m. FOX Sports KC;

FOX Sports GO Saturday, Sept. 19 FC DALLAS 2:30 p.m. Univision, UniMas, FOX Sports KC; FOX Sports GO Wednesday, Sept. 23 ORLANDO CITY SC 6:30 p.m. FS1, FOX Deportes;

FOX Sports app Sunday, Sept. 27 at Colorado Rapids 8 p.m. FOX Sports KC;

FOX Sports GO

In addition to announcing regular season match details through September, MLS also confirmed today qualification details and the competition format for the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs. The postseason will again consist of single-elimination matches hosted by the higher-seeded team and follow a straight bracket format through MLS Cup on Dec.12. As previously announced, in an expansion of the postseason for 2020, 18 clubs will compete in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs. Eight teams from the 12-team Western Conference will qualify directly to Round 1. The top six seeds from the 14-team Eastern Conference will qualify directly to Round 1. Eastern Conference seeds 7-10 will each compete in a play-in match to determine the two additional Eastern Conference teams that will qualify for the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs Round 1. The postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

Sporting Kansas City home matches on Sept. 19 and 23 will be held at 18% capacity and follow comprehensive health and safety protocols. Among the many safety measures in place at Children’s Mercy Park are the following:

Mandatory face covering for fans in attendance

A socially distanced stadium seating plan

A tailored ingress timing plan that promotes physical distancing

Temperature checks for fans upon arrival

Touchless ticket scanning and cashless payments at all transaction points

Walkway instructions along the stadium concourse and social distancing markers throughout the venue

One-way lines and pre-packaged meals and concessions

Thorough sanitation practices by stadium staff before, during and after each match

Beginning today, Season Ticket Members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for Sporting Kansas City home matches on Sept. 19 and 23. Tickets for these games will go on sale to the general public next Monday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. CT via SeatGeek.com. For more information, Season Ticket Members can contact their Membership Service Executives.

Broadcast Details

Sporting’s home tilt versus FC Dallas, kicking off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 23, will air nationally in Spanish on Univision and UniMas and regionally in English on FOX Sports Kansas City, FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports GO.

MLS is Back Tournament finalist Orlando City SC will venture to Children’s Mercy Park on Sept. 23 for a 6:30 p.m. CT showdown. The inter-conference clash will feature national coverage on FS1, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app.

Sporting’s away match at Colorado on Sept. 27 is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT, marking the club’s second visit to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in less than a month. The fixture will be shown regionally on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest while streaming on FOX Sports GO.

As part of a longstanding radio partnership, every Sporting match this season will also air locally on Sports Radio 810 or one of its sister stations.

Schedule Notes

Sporting’s home date with FC Dallas on Sept. 19 will serve as a rematch of the 1-1 draw between the sides on Sept. 2 at Children’s Mercy Park, which saw forward Khiry Shelton bag his fourth goal of the season to move into a tie for the team lead alongside midfielder Gadi Kinda. Manager Peter Vermes’ men are 8-2-3 in their last 13 home games against Dallas in all competitions, scoring 29 goals and conceding 13.

Eastern Conference contenders Orlando City SC will visit Children’s Mercy Park for the third time ever on Sept. 23. The Lions — who have yet to make a postseason appearance in their six-year history — reached the final of the MLS is Back Tournament in August and currently occupy fourth place in the East thanks to standout play from Portuguese winger Nani and forward Chris Mueller, whose six goals rank third in MLS. Sporting has won each of its previous two home meetings against Orlando by a one-goal margin.

Sporting will close out the month of September with another trip to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, where they recently played the Rapids to a 1-1 draw on Aug. 29. Eighteen-year-old midfielder Gianluca Busio’s long-range stunner in the second half helped the visitors emerge with a point in the 80th all-time meeting against Colorado, which features a pair of former Kansas City forwards in Kei Kamara and Diego Rubio.

Before the second phase of the continued MLS season begins, Sporting (5-3-2, 17 points) will host Minnesota United FC (5-3-2, 17 points) on Sunday. The highly anticipated Kick Childhood Cancer match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT with live coverage on FOX Sports Kansas City, FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports GO and ESPN 94.5 FM.