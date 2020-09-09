Kansas Vs. Coastal Carolina Game Preview

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks open their 131st season of football on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. CT when they host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. The game will be televised nationally on FS1 with Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (analyst) on the call.

Kansas Jayhawk Football can be heard on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Due to our rights agreement with Learfield IMG College, streaming is limited to a 75 mile radius of our radio stations in Marysville, Kansas and Glen Elder, Kansas.

The game marks the start of year two of the Les Miles era, as the Jayhawks opened year one with a 24-17 victory over Indiana State on Aug. 31, 2019. Since 2000, KU is 14-6 in season-openers, while playing at home for each of the last 17 seasons.

It will be the second matchup between the Jayhawks and Chanticleers, after Coastal Carolina won the first meeting, 7-12, on Sept. 7, 2019. The game will serve as the latest season-opener since 1987 for the Jayhawks, when KU also opened the 1987 season on Sept. 12 against Auburn.

Overall, Kansas is 73-50-7 in season-openers and 14-6 since 2000. Miles is 13-4 in season-openers in his career, including 1-0 at the helm at KU.