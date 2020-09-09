K-State’s Season Opener Moved to 11 a.m., on FOX

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State athletics officials received word late Tuesday night that the Wildcats’ season opener this Saturday against Arkansas State will be moved to an 11 a.m., kick and will be televised nationally on FOX.

Kansas State Wildcat Football can be heard on Classic Country 1570 AM & 94.1 FM KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska Due to our rights agreement with Learfield IMG College, we can only stream K-State athletics within a 75 mile radius of our radio stations in Norton, Kansas and Marysville, Kansas.

The Wildcats and Red Wolves are taking over the time and TV slot originally occupied by the Louisiana Tech at Baylor game, which was postponed.

General public ticket holders who have already received their tickets and parking passes will use the same game tickets. Students will receive their tickets on Thursday.

Fans attending K-State’s season opener against the Red Wolves on Saturday are reminded of the new guidelines that will be in place for the 2020 season, which includes mandatory face coverings, no tailgating, no re-entry, alcohols sales for purchase in the general seating sections and additional safety measures.