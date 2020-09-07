87.3 F
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Replay: Valley Heights Football at Marysville – Sept. 4, 2020

By Derek Nester

KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Replay: Valley Heights Football at Marysville – Sept. 4, 2020

Derek Nester - 0
The 2020 high school football season started on Friday, September 4th as the Valley Heights Mustangs traveled to Marysville to face the Bulldogs at...
Professional Sports

Sporting Suffers First Road Loss of Season In 2-1 Setback Against Houston Dynamo

Derek Nester - 0
(Sept. 5, 2020) -- Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City (5-3-2, 17 points) suffered their first road loss of the season on Saturday, falling...
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scoreboard – 9/4/2020

Derek Nester - 0
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE Chapman 34, Sabetha 29 Clay Center 57, Abilene 0 Concordia 14, Wamego 7 Valley Heights 32, Marysville 12 TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE 8-MAN Axtell 58, Wheatland-Grinnell 18 Blue...
College Sports

Game Times, TV Announced for First Two K-State Football Games

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State football will open the season with a pair of daytime kicks as the Big 12 Conference and its television partners...
College Sports

Kansas Football Season-Opener Slated for 9 PM Kickoff; National TV Audience

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks football season-opener against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, Sept. 12 will air in front of a national...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The 2020 high school football season started on Friday, September 4th as the Valley Heights Mustangs traveled to Marysville to face the Bulldogs at Homer Hanson Stadium. Catch the complete game replay from KNDY below.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Additional Arrest Made in Greenwood County Homicide

Derek Nester - 0
BUTLER COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office have made an additional arrest connected to the murder of...
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list guidance to include Aruba. Additionally, those countries which...
Kansas Headlines

Three Arrested In Greenwood County Homicide

Derek Nester - 0
GREENWOOD COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men and a teen connected to the...
Kansas Headlines

Sen. Moran Announces $1.1 Million Grant to Support Kansas Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, (CJS) and Related Agencies – today announced...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hunting Guide Sentenced For Violating Migratory Bird Act During Hunt in Barton County

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas guide is losing his hunting privileges for three years because he violated the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, U.S. Attorney...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Kansas Headlines

What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester - 0
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas' U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas’ biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...
