KQNK Local News

 The Norton City Council Minutes For September 2, 2020

By Marvin Matchett

Marvin Matchett

NOTE:  The following minutes are unofficial until approved at the next regularly scheduled council meeting.

September 2, 2020

 The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jerry Jones presiding. Council members present were Dean Liddle, Dennis Gilhousen, Robert Bowman, and Ron Briery. Gerald Jones and Donna Foley were present by speaker phone, in accordance with the open meetings act. Others present were Reva Benien, Donna Liddle, Jennifer Isernhagen, Cynthia Cullumber, Gerry Cullumber, Jody Enfield, Karen Griffiths, James Moreau, and Darla Ellis.

 

Motion was made by Robert Bowman and seconded by Dean Liddle to approve the August 19, 2020 city council meeting minutes.  Vote taken.  Motion carried.

 

The following building permit was presented:

Roy Harshbarger  – $ 6,000 – Reroofing at 616 E. Lincoln Street

 

Chamber Director Donna Liddle reported the Highway 36 Treasure Hunt will be held September 18-20. She reported 51 vendors have signed up, which is twice as many as any other county. She stated last year a Flip 36 event was held at the Eagles Lodge following the Highway 36 Treasure Hunt, but they would like to do it outside this year in the City Parking Lot behind 110 Bar & Grill. They would use one parking lane to display the Flip 36 projects, and have a confined beer garden in the alley adjacent to 110 Bar & Grill.  The event is planned for October 17, and an application for a Special Event CMB license will be submitted.

 

Reva Benien thanked the City for helping to put up another bat house.

 

Mayor Jones stated he needs to find one more member for the 5-member Norton Tree Board. He plans to make the appointments at the next council meeting.

 

James Moreau stated the Public Works crew is currently replacing a block of West Washington Street. City crews will be taking down the fair rides as time allows.

 

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Dean Liddle to hire a consultant to assist the City in updating the Comprehensive Plan.  Vote taken.  Motion carried.

 

Donna Foley scheduled a Parks Meeting for Thursday, September 3 at 4 p.m. at Roadside Park.  Dean Liddle scheduled a Public Safety Committee meeting for Wednesday, September 9 at 3 p.m.

 

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Ron Briery to suspend the rules and waive the 3 reading requirement for Ordinance #1736.  Vote taken.  Motion carried.

 

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Ron Briery to adopt Ordinance #1736, regulating the investigation and license fees for solicitors, peddlers, transient merchants, street salesmen, and mobile food vendors within the corporate limits of the City, by amending Article 1, Chapter 5 of the City Code. A non-refundable fee of $50 shall be due at the time of filing a license application for all out of county applicants, to cover the cost of investigation of the facts stated in the license application.  Solicitors, peddlers, transient merchants, and street salesman can apply for a 6-month license for $200 or an annual license for $400.  Mobile food vendors can apply for a daily license for $10, a weekly license for $30, a 6-month license for $100, or an annual license for $200. Dennis stated nonprofit and charitable organizations as well as school groups and government subdivisions are exempt. Vote taken. Motion carried.

 

Dennis Gilhousen reported the Finance Committee discussed amending the police positions on the pay scale in order to keep the police department competitive for both retention and new hires. Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Ron Briery to amend the pay scale by moving the positions of Police Officer, Police Officer II, Police Sergeant, and Assistant Police Chief to higher ranges, and to create a new Police Trainee position for new hires that are not certified.  Vote taken. Motion carried.

 

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Ron Briery to authorize the City Administrator to negotiate with a prospective candidate for the Electric Distribution Supervisor position, and offer a starting salary within the salary range for that position on the City pay scale. Vote taken. Motion carried.

 

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to approve Appropriating Ordinance #17 as a whole.  Vote taken. Motion carried.

 

Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn.  Council adjourned at 5:49 p.m.

