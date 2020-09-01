84.8 F
Kansas Football Season-Opener Slated for 9 PM Kickoff; National TV Audience

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks football season-opener against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, Sept. 12 will air in front of a national TV audience on Fox Sports 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman will be calling the Week 1 matchup.

“While we are not able to have fans in attendance for this game due to the pandemic, the next highest priority was getting our student-athletes on national television,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “We have players from all across the country on our football team and playing on FS1 in the 9 p.m. time slot will provide their families and KU football fans the opportunity to watch. While it may be a later kickoff than we are accustomed to, Coach Miles and the team are excited to play in front of a national audience to start the season.”

News and Notes:

  • The Jayhawks are 74-50-7 all-time in season-openers, including a 14-6 mark since 2000.
  • This marks the Jayhawks’ first season-opener against a Sun Belt opponent.
  • KU holds a 5-2 overall record against the Sun Belt Conference.
  • The Sept. 12 matchup will be the latest played season-opener for the Jayhawks since 1987, when KU opened its season on the same date at Auburn.
  • The Jayhawks earned a 37-34 homecoming victory over Texas Tech on Oct. 26 last season on Fox Sports 1.
  • Head Coach Les Miles is 13-4 in season-openers as a college head coach.
Previous articleHigh School Football Broadcast Schedule Change For This Friday
Next articleGame Times, TV Announced for First Two K-State Football Games

