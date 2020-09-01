Game Times, TV Announced for First Two K-State Football Games

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State football will open the season with a pair of daytime kicks as the Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced game times and television designations for the first weekend of action and select games throughout the season.

Kansas State Wildcat Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska as well as Classic Country 1570 AM & 94.1 FM in Northeast Kansas. Streaming of K-State Football is limited to a 75 mile radius of Norton, Kansas and Marysville, Kansas due to our contract with Learfield IMG College.

The Wildcats’ September 12 home opener against Arkansas State is slated for a 2:30 p.m., kickoff on FS1. Following a bye week, K-State travels to Norman, Oklahoma, for an 11 a.m., contest that will be shown on FOX.

Fans attending K-State’s season opener against the Red Wolves next Saturday are reminded of the new guidelines that will be in place for the 2020 season, which includes mandatory face coverings, no tailgating, no re-entry, alcohols sales for purchase in the general seating sections and additional safety measures.

Beginning with K-State’s home game against Texas Tech on October 3, game times and television selections will be announced on a 12- or six-day basis for the remainder of the season.