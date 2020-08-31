MCHHS A Top-Rated Hospital For Patient Experience

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released new patient experience star ratings July 31st, giving 266 hospitals a rating of five stars. The ratings were from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores (HCAHPS) which were collected from January 1st through December 31st, 2019. HCAHPS is a standardized survey of hospital patients that captures patient’s unique perspectives on hospital care for the purpose of providing the public with comparable information on hospital quality. From this data, 85 hospitals received one star, 528 hospitals received two stars, 1,479 hospitals received three stars, 1,120 hospitals received four stars and 266 hospitals received five stars.

Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems is one of ten hospitals in the State of Kansas who received a 5-star rating for Patient Experience. Other Kansas facilities that received 5-star ratings were Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center (Chanute), Salina Surgical Hospital, Manhattan Surgical Hospital, Mercy Specialty Hospital Southeast Kansas (Galena), Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood), Kansas Surgery & Recovery Center (Wichita), Clay County Medical Center (Clay Center), Pratt Regional Medical Center, and Coffey County Hospital (Burlington).

Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems is proud to receive this new 5-star rating for patient experience. In February, CMS also assigned a 5-star rating to MCHHS for quality. These ratings were based on performance across seven areas of quality, which included mortality measures, safety of care, readmissions, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of Medical Imaging.

MCHHS strives to live by our mission of serving patients and the communities with exceptional healthcare in a compassionate and healing environment. We take great pride in our hospital and hope you will choose us to provide the high level of care you deserve when injury or illness arise. Providing quality healthcare, close to home.