MCHHS A Top-Rated Hospital For Patient Experience

By Derek Nester

Royals acquire outfielder Edward Olivares, Player to Be Named Later from San Diego for pitcher Trevor Rosenthal

KANSAS CITY, MO (August 29, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today have acquired outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named from...
Marysville High School Releases Football Attendance Guidelines

The North Central Kansas League and Marysville High School have released the following guidelines on attendance at Marysville High School football games this fall. CLASSIC...
Royals Acquire Infielder Lucius Fox From Rays In Exchange For Outfielder Brett Phillips

KANSAS CITY, MO (August 27, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today acquired infielder Lucius Fox from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for...
Kansas Volleyball Association Pre-Season Rankings Released

August 26, 2020, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Pre-Season Volleyball Rankings. Current classifications for the rankings...
Sporting suffers 5-2 loss to Houston Dynamo

In the club's first home match at Children's Mercy Park since March 7, Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City (5-2-0, 15 points) suffered a...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released new patient experience star ratings July 31st, giving 266 hospitals a rating of five stars. The ratings were from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores (HCAHPS) which were collected from January 1st through December 31st, 2019. HCAHPS is a standardized survey of hospital patients that captures patient’s unique perspectives on hospital care for the purpose of providing the public with comparable information on hospital quality. From this data, 85 hospitals received one star, 528 hospitals received two stars, 1,479 hospitals received three stars, 1,120 hospitals received four stars and 266 hospitals received five stars.

Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems is one of ten hospitals in the State of Kansas who received a 5-star rating for Patient Experience. Other Kansas facilities that received 5-star ratings were Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center (Chanute), Salina Surgical Hospital, Manhattan Surgical Hospital, Mercy Specialty Hospital Southeast Kansas (Galena), Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood), Kansas Surgery & Recovery Center (Wichita), Clay County Medical Center (Clay Center), Pratt Regional Medical Center, and Coffey County Hospital (Burlington).

Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems is proud to receive this new 5-star rating for patient experience. In February, CMS also assigned a 5-star rating to MCHHS for quality. These ratings were based on performance across seven areas of quality, which included mortality measures, safety of care, readmissions, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of Medical Imaging.

MCHHS strives to live by our mission of serving patients and the communities with exceptional healthcare in a compassionate and healing environment. We take great pride in our hospital and hope you will choose us to provide the high level of care you deserve when injury or illness arise. Providing quality healthcare, close to home.

KBI investigates officer involved shooting near Salina

KBI investigates officer involved shooting near Salina

SALINE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Saline County. The Salina...
Additional Arrest Made in Greenwood County Homicide

BUTLER COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office have made an additional arrest connected to the murder of...
KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list guidance to include Aruba. Additionally, those countries which...
Three Arrested In Greenwood County Homicide

GREENWOOD COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men and a teen connected to the...
Sen. Moran Announces $1.1 Million Grant to Support Kansas Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, (CJS) and Related Agencies – today announced...
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Kansas’ U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas’ biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...
