KBI investigates officer involved shooting near Salina

SALINE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Saline County.

The Salina Police Department contacted the KBI at approximately 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, to request assistance investigating multiple shooting scenes. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to conduct the investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 2:30 a.m., an officer from the Salina Police Department observed a silver 2006 Lincoln Town Car that failed to stop at multiple stop signs. When the officer initiated a traffic stop on North Ninth St. in Thomas Park in Salina, the driver of the vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit began. An occupant of the Town Car fired multiple shots at the officer’s vehicle, and the officer was struck once in his foot.

The officer continued pursuing the Town Car north on Ninth St., then West on Pleasant Hill Rd., and South on Halstead Rd. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the Salina Police Department set up stop sticks near Halstead Rd. and I-70 in an effort to deflate the approaching vehicle’s tires. As they attempted to deploy the devices, an occupant of the vehicle fired at them. One police officer and one deputy returned fire. The vehicle’s tires were not deflated, and the chase continued.

The driver lost control of the Town Car near West Crawford St. and Halstead Rd., and it crashed into a ditch. The subjects fled on foot. A 37-year-old male from Wichita was located in a nearby field. He was taken into custody.

EMS responded, and the injured Salina Police officer was transported to the Salina Regional Hospital for treatment. He is expected to fully recover.

The KBI, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Salina Police Department, and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for the additional male subject involved in this incident. They suspect he is armed, and may be dangerous.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Saline County Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.