No Fans Saturday For MHS Volleyball Tournament; COVID-19 Challenges To Be Discussed

As area schools begin classes, fall activities also get underway, with school officials challenged to meet COVID-19 concerns when hosting athletic events.

Restrictions remain fluid as the season begins, but an early example of limiting crowd interaction is a decision by Marysville USD 364 to go without fans entirely for the season opening volleyball tournament this Saturday. Facebook Live feeds will be hosted.

Attendance at other events will be addressed going forward. League meetings continue, as well as state guidance in determining options. Protocols may be subject to change as the season progresses.

This subject will be the topic of our Public Affairs program this weekend, as Ben Keller visits with area activity directors addressing the matter. Tune Saturday, in our 7 a.m. news block on KNDY.