Marysville High School Releases Football Attendance Guidelines

The North Central Kansas League and Marysville High School have released the following guidelines on attendance at Marysville High School football games this fall.
CLASSIC COUNTRY 1570 AM & 94.1 FM IS YOUR RADIO HOME FOR THE BULLDOGS
- Attendance is based on 25% capacity of stadium based on social distancing guidelines.
- Each player will be allowed to purchase 4 tickets. Each cheerleader and band member will be allowed to purchase 2 tickets. No walk up tickets will be available.
- 9-12 students will have the option to purchase tickets left based on seating capacity.
- Masks must be worn at the gate to gain entry into the stadium.
- Spectators are required to follow social distancing guidelines.
- Spectators can remove mask if social distancing can be followed.
- Masks will be required if needed to enter the school for restrooms or concession stand.
- Spectators will not be allowed on the field/track or near teams before, after and during play.
- Concessions will be limited to drinks and pre-packaged items.