Pooka Williams Jr. Named To 247Sports.com Top 50 Players in CFB

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr., was named to the 247Sports.com top-50 player rankings in college football. Williams, a junior from New Orleans, Louisiana, was ranked No. 25 on the list, and was the ninth highest member of the Big 12.

Kansas Jayhawk football can be heard across Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY and North Central Kansas on Z-96.3 The Lake.

Williams, who has already been named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List, Preseason All-Big 12 First team by the conference and Preseason All-Big 12 First Team by Athlon Sports, enters the 2020 season with high expectations.

The junior running back has cleared 1,000-yards on the ground in each of his first two seasons for the Jayhawks, becoming just the second in KU history to rush for 1,000 or more yards in consecutive seasons.

During the 2019 campaign, Williams finished with 1,061 rushing yards, averaging 5.2 yards per rush, while also hauling in 27 passes for 214 yards.

Kansas opens the season Sept. 12 against Coastal Carolina at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.