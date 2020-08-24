KSHSAA Exploring Options To Add Alternative Fall Season

The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Director Bill Faflick sent a letter to member schools stating that the organization is exploring options for an alternative fall season for schools who cancel or suspend the fall athletic season.

If finalized, the proposal would be sent to the Executive Board for approval, then approval by the 78-member Board of Directors.

Below is a copy of the letter sent to school leaders:

School Leaders,

The recent days have been full of new developments and important decisions, and the KSHSAA appreciates the manner in which you are leading by making difficult decisions. We respect and support those decisions as we recognize they are data based and always in the best interests of the students and school community in which you serve.

At this time, we believe it is still appropriate to conduct interscholastic activities in schools where the impact of COVID-19 is not as significant as that in communities which have evaluated their local conditions and decided to suspend or cancel fall activities. We are cautiously optimistic that the fall season will continue through the regular season and into the post-season for the majority of our member schools. For those schools who suspended or cancel fall activities, the KSHSAA has developed a model to provide an alternative fall season to be conducted later this school year. Once the Executive Board

provides review, and pending their approval, we will seek final approval from the 78-member Board of Directors. Specific details will be provided prior to a special Board of Directors meeting.

As always, we encourage continued support to the students who are part of teams in suspended/canceled activities. Those students need their coaches, sponsors and administrators to stay connected as they seek to overcome challenges we never encountered as students.

Bill Faflick

Executive Director

Kansas State High School Activities Association