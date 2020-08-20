87.5 F
KQNK Local News

Secretary Lorenz celebrates I-70 milestone

By Marvin Matchett

Kansas City Chiefs Implement New Fan Policy Banning Headdresses & Native American Face Painting

Derek Nester - 0
Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs In 2014, we began a dialogue with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences....

KNDY Area High School Football Schedules

Derek Nester - 0
MARYSVILLE, KAN. - The KNDY area high school football schedules are out, and we've finalized the initial part of our 2020 broadcast plan. Classic Country...

First-Place Sporting KC To Continue Regular Season Friday At Second-Place Minnesota United FC

Derek Nester - 0
(Aug. 20, 2020) -- Major League Soccer's anticipated return to home markets delivers a scintillating showdown right off the bat as Western Conference leaders...

Royals-Reds Game Rescheduled As Part of a Doubleheader Tomorrow

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 18, 2020) – Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing within the Cincinnati Reds’ organization,...

K-State Approved for Reduced Capacity During 2020 Football Season

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State received approval on Monday from the Riley County Commission to open Bill Snyder Family Stadium to approximately 25 percent capacity...

Marvin Matchett

Secretary Lorenz celebrates I-70 milestone near Kanorado

 

Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz celebrated the 50th anniversary of the completion of I-70 in Kansas this morning at the Kanorado weigh station near the Kansas/Colorado state line. A replica of signs located on eastbound I-70 highlighting this accomplishment was unveiled at the event.

 

“In the past 20 years, the people of Kansas have invested around $1.2 billion dollars in I-70’s expansion, repair and maintenance,” Secretary Lorenz said. “We will continue to focus on preservation and maintenance of our state’s interstates. I am proud to say that preservation is specifically called-out as a top priority in the new Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program. At KDOT, we are committed to fulfilling our responsibility.”

 

On Nov. 14, 1956, Kansas completed the first section of Interstate in the U.S. under the new Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. This eight-mile section of I-70 is just west of Topeka. Celebrations of completed sections of I-70 continued for the next 14 years until the final section was opened on June 17, 1970.

 

The highway system is important for the travel industry across the state. “Visitors from all across this land come to Kansas and travel on our highways to experience our wide open spaces, our beautiful state parks and wildlife areas and to enjoy the abundant activities that make us a great state to visit,” said Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Secretary Brad Loveless.

 

Members of the I-70 Association also participated in the celebration.

 

“Kansas I-70 is an economic driver to many communities across the state,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau director and Kansas I-70 Association member. “By making travel easier, we see increased sales and visitation in our businesses and attractions. The economic impact of tourism and Kansas I-70 makes a big difference in our communities.”

 

I-70 is the direct east-west route through Kansas. It originally cost $155.6 million (an average of $420,000 per mile) to construct the 370 miles of I-70, not including the Kansas Turnpike portion. At the time I-70 opened, it was the longest continuous segment of Interstate highway to be completed by any state in the nation.

 

Today, Kansas has a total of 875 miles of Interstate, which is .62% (less than 1%) of all roads in Kansas. These roadways carry 24.6% of the traffic, nearly one-fourth of all travel in the state.

 

Cutline for attached photo: From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower; Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Secretary Brad Loveless; and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz participated in I-70’s 50th anniversary celebration this morning at the Kanorado weigh station.

KBI investigates officer involved shooting near Mayetta

Derek Nester - 0
JACKSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night in Jackson County. The Kansas Highway...

Driver Sentenced to Federal Prison For Smuggling 23 Pounds of Meth to Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A driver who was stopped on a Kansas highway with 23 pounds of methamphetamine in his car was sentenced today...

Suspicious Death Investigation Underway In Greenwood County

Derek Nester - 0
GREENWOOD COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a Eureka man was found dead in...

Governor Kelly Announces Executive Orders Temporarily Prohibiting Evictions and Foreclosures, Extending Motor Carrier Relief

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-61 and #20-62 as part of her administration’s commitment to protecting Kansans’ health and safety...

Death Investigation in Doniphan County

Derek Nester - 0
DONIPHAN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man that occurred in...


Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...

What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester - 0
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...

Kansas’ U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas’ biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...

Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...




