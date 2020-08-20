MARYSVILLE, KAN. – The KNDY area high school football schedules are out, and we’ve finalized the initial part of our 2020 broadcast plan.
Classic Country AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY will be the broadcast home for all Marysville High School football games again this season. games can be heard on 1570 AM, 94.1 FM, and world-wide at kndyradio.com and the Classic Country FM 94.1 KNDY mobile app for Android. iPhone users can download the TuneIn App, and search KNDY.
Twin Valley League football will be heard on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY again this season. We have 3 games lined up for the start of the season. Games can be heard on 95.5 FM, and kndyradio.com and the FM 95.5 KNDY Android app. iPhone users can download the TuneIn App and search KNDY to listen.
- Sept. 4: Valley Heights at Marysville
- Sept. 11: Wetmore at Frankfort (Homecoming)
- Sept. 18: Blue Valley at Hanover (Homecoming)
Due to the ever changing situation around COVID-19, schedules can change at any moment. Stay tuned to KNDY and our website for the latest changes as they happen.
===========
MARYSVILLE
All Games on 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY
09-04 Valley Hts
09-11 Wamego
09-18 @ Rock Creek
09-25 Chapman (HC)
10-02 @ Council Grove
10-09 Concordia
10-16 @ Clay Center
10-23 @ Riley County
AXTELL
09-04 @ Wheatland
09-11 @ BV-Randolph
09-18 Rock Hills (HC)
09-25 Hanover
10-02 @ Frankfort
10-09 Linn (BYE/FFT)
10-16 @ Wetmore
10-23 Onaga
CENTRALIA
09-04 Rossville
09-11 Troy (HC)
09-18 @ Jackson Hts
09-25 @ Valley Hts
10-02 Jeff Co North
10-09 @ Horton
10-16 @ Lyndon
10-23 Wabaunsee
FRANKFORT
09-04 @ Wash Co
09-11 Wetmore (HC)
09-18 @ Onaga
09-25 @ BV-Randolph
10-02 Axtell
10-09 @ Hanover
10-16 Thunder Ridge
10-23 Linn (BYE/FFT)
HANOVER
09-04 @ Pike Valley
09-11 @ Onaga
09-18 BV-Randolph (HC)
09-25 @ Axtell
10-02 Osborne
10-09 Frankfort
10-16 @ Linn (BYE/FFT)
10-23 Wetmore
LINN ***(NO SEASON)***
09-04
09-11
09-18
09-25
10-02
10-09 @ Axtell
10-16 Hanover
10-23 @ Frankfort
VALLEY HTS
09-04 @ Marysville
09-11 Jeff Co North
09-18 @ Horton
09-25 Centralia
10-02 Wabaunsee (HC)
10-09 Troy
10-16 @ Jackson Hts
10-23 @ Northern Hts
WASHINGTON COUNTY
09-04 Frankfort
09-11 Bennington
09-18 Canton Galva
09-25 @ D-West
10-02 @ Burlingame
10-09 Maranatha Acad (HC)
10-16 @ C-Clyde
10-23 Valley Falls
DILLER-ODELL
08-28 @ BDS
09-04 HTRS
09-11 @ L-Nelson
09-18 Om Christian
09-25 Southern
10-02 @ Mead
10-09 J-Brock (HC)
10-15 @ Falls City SH
SOUTHERN
08-28 HTRS
09-04 @ Johnson CC
09-11 Freeman (HC)
09-18 @ Heartland
09-25 @ D-Odell
10-02 Tri County
10-09 @ Thayer Cent
10-15 vs EMF