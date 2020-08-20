MARYSVILLE, KAN. – The KNDY area high school football schedules are out, and we’ve finalized the initial part of our 2020 broadcast plan.

Classic Country AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY will be the broadcast home for all Marysville High School football games again this season. games can be heard on 1570 AM, 94.1 FM, and world-wide at kndyradio.com and the Classic Country FM 94.1 KNDY mobile app for Android. iPhone users can download the TuneIn App, and search KNDY.

Twin Valley League football will be heard on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY again this season. We have 3 games lined up for the start of the season. Games can be heard on 95.5 FM, and kndyradio.com and the FM 95.5 KNDY Android app. iPhone users can download the TuneIn App and search KNDY to listen.

Sept. 4: Valley Heights at Marysville

Sept. 11: Wetmore at Frankfort (Homecoming)

Sept. 18: Blue Valley at Hanover (Homecoming)

Due to the ever changing situation around COVID-19, schedules can change at any moment. Stay tuned to KNDY and our website for the latest changes as they happen.

===========

MARYSVILLE

All Games on 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY

09-04 Valley Hts

09-11 Wamego

09-18 @ Rock Creek

09-25 Chapman (HC)

10-02 @ Council Grove

10-09 Concordia

10-16 @ Clay Center

10-23 @ Riley County

AXTELL

09-04 @ Wheatland

09-11 @ BV-Randolph

09-18 Rock Hills (HC)

09-25 Hanover

10-02 @ Frankfort

10-09 Linn (BYE/FFT)

10-16 @ Wetmore

10-23 Onaga

CENTRALIA

09-04 Rossville

09-11 Troy (HC)

09-18 @ Jackson Hts

09-25 @ Valley Hts

10-02 Jeff Co North

10-09 @ Horton

10-16 @ Lyndon

10-23 Wabaunsee

FRANKFORT

09-04 @ Wash Co

09-11 Wetmore (HC)

09-18 @ Onaga

09-25 @ BV-Randolph

10-02 Axtell

10-09 @ Hanover

10-16 Thunder Ridge

10-23 Linn (BYE/FFT)

HANOVER

09-04 @ Pike Valley

09-11 @ Onaga

09-18 BV-Randolph (HC)

09-25 @ Axtell

10-02 Osborne

10-09 Frankfort

10-16 @ Linn (BYE/FFT)

10-23 Wetmore

LINN ***(NO SEASON)***

09-04

09-11

09-18

09-25

10-02

10-09 @ Axtell

10-16 Hanover

10-23 @ Frankfort

VALLEY HTS

09-04 @ Marysville

09-11 Jeff Co North

09-18 @ Horton

09-25 Centralia

10-02 Wabaunsee (HC)

10-09 Troy

10-16 @ Jackson Hts

10-23 @ Northern Hts

WASHINGTON COUNTY

09-04 Frankfort

09-11 Bennington

09-18 Canton Galva

09-25 @ D-West

10-02 @ Burlingame

10-09 Maranatha Acad (HC)

10-16 @ C-Clyde

10-23 Valley Falls

DILLER-ODELL

08-28 @ BDS

09-04 HTRS

09-11 @ L-Nelson

09-18 Om Christian

09-25 Southern

10-02 @ Mead

10-09 J-Brock (HC)

10-15 @ Falls City SH

SOUTHERN

08-28 HTRS

09-04 @ Johnson CC

09-11 Freeman (HC)

09-18 @ Heartland

09-25 @ D-Odell

10-02 Tri County

10-09 @ Thayer Cent

10-15 vs EMF