KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Schedules

By Derek Nester

Kansas City Chiefs Implement New Fan Policy Banning Headdresses & Native American Face Painting

Derek Nester - 0
Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs In 2014, we began a dialogue with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences....
Derek Nester - 0
MARYSVILLE, KAN. - The KNDY area high school football schedules are out, and we've finalized the initial part of our 2020 broadcast plan. Classic Country...
First-Place Sporting KC To Continue Regular Season Friday At Second-Place Minnesota United FC

Derek Nester - 0
(Aug. 20, 2020) -- Major League Soccer's anticipated return to home markets delivers a scintillating showdown right off the bat as Western Conference leaders...
Royals-Reds Game Rescheduled As Part of a Doubleheader Tomorrow

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 18, 2020) – Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing within the Cincinnati Reds’ organization,...
K-State Approved for Reduced Capacity During 2020 Football Season

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State received approval on Monday from the Riley County Commission to open Bill Snyder Family Stadium to approximately 25 percent capacity...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MARYSVILLE, KAN. – The KNDY area high school football schedules are out, and we’ve finalized the initial part of our 2020 broadcast plan.

Classic Country AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY will be the broadcast home for all Marysville High School football games again this season. games can be heard on 1570 AM, 94.1 FM, and world-wide at kndyradio.com and the Classic Country FM 94.1 KNDY mobile app for Android. iPhone users can download the TuneIn App, and search KNDY.

Twin Valley League football will be heard on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY again this season. We have 3 games lined up for the start of the season. Games can be heard on 95.5 FM, and kndyradio.com and the FM 95.5 KNDY Android app. iPhone users can download the TuneIn App and search KNDY to listen.

  • Sept. 4: Valley Heights at Marysville
  • Sept. 11: Wetmore at Frankfort (Homecoming)
  • Sept. 18: Blue Valley at Hanover (Homecoming)

Due to the ever changing situation around COVID-19, schedules can change at any moment. Stay tuned to KNDY and our website for the latest changes as they happen.

MARYSVILLE
All Games on 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY
09-04 Valley Hts
09-11 Wamego
09-18 @ Rock Creek
09-25 Chapman (HC)
10-02 @ Council Grove
10-09 Concordia
10-16 @ Clay Center
10-23 @ Riley County

AXTELL
09-04 @ Wheatland
09-11 @ BV-Randolph
09-18 Rock Hills (HC)
09-25 Hanover
10-02 @ Frankfort
10-09 Linn (BYE/FFT)
10-16 @ Wetmore
10-23 Onaga

CENTRALIA
09-04 Rossville
09-11 Troy (HC)
09-18 @ Jackson Hts
09-25 @ Valley Hts
10-02 Jeff Co North
10-09 @ Horton
10-16 @ Lyndon
10-23 Wabaunsee

FRANKFORT
09-04 @ Wash Co
09-11 Wetmore (HC)
09-18 @ Onaga
09-25 @ BV-Randolph
10-02 Axtell
10-09 @ Hanover
10-16 Thunder Ridge
10-23 Linn (BYE/FFT)

HANOVER
09-04 @ Pike Valley
09-11 @ Onaga
09-18 BV-Randolph (HC)
09-25 @ Axtell
10-02 Osborne
10-09 Frankfort
10-16 @ Linn (BYE/FFT)
10-23 Wetmore

LINN ***(NO SEASON)***
09-04
09-11
09-18
09-25
10-02
10-09 @ Axtell
10-16 Hanover
10-23 @ Frankfort

VALLEY HTS
09-04 @ Marysville
09-11 Jeff Co North
09-18 @ Horton
09-25 Centralia
10-02 Wabaunsee (HC)
10-09 Troy
10-16 @ Jackson Hts
10-23 @ Northern Hts

WASHINGTON COUNTY
09-04 Frankfort
09-11 Bennington
09-18 Canton Galva
09-25 @ D-West
10-02 @ Burlingame
10-09 Maranatha Acad (HC)
10-16 @ C-Clyde
10-23 Valley Falls

DILLER-ODELL
08-28 @ BDS
09-04 HTRS
09-11 @ L-Nelson
09-18 Om Christian
09-25 Southern
10-02 @ Mead
10-09 J-Brock (HC)
10-15 @ Falls City SH

SOUTHERN
08-28 HTRS
09-04 @ Johnson CC
09-11 Freeman (HC)
09-18 @ Heartland
09-25 @ D-Odell
10-02 Tri County
10-09 @ Thayer Cent
10-15 vs EMF

KBI investigates officer involved shooting near Mayetta

Derek Nester - 0
JACKSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night in Jackson County. The Kansas Highway...
Driver Sentenced to Federal Prison For Smuggling 23 Pounds of Meth to Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A driver who was stopped on a Kansas highway with 23 pounds of methamphetamine in his car was sentenced today...
Suspicious Death Investigation Underway In Greenwood County

Derek Nester - 0
GREENWOOD COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a Eureka man was found dead in...
Governor Kelly Announces Executive Orders Temporarily Prohibiting Evictions and Foreclosures, Extending Motor Carrier Relief

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-61 and #20-62 as part of her administration’s commitment to protecting Kansans’ health and safety...
Death Investigation in Doniphan County

Derek Nester - 0
DONIPHAN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man that occurred in...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester - 0
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Kansas’ U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas’ biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...
Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...
