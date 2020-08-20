87.5 F
Wichita
Thursday, August 20, 2020
type here...
Professional Sports

First-Place Sporting KC To Continue Regular Season Friday At Second-Place Minnesota United FC

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Implement New Fan Policy Banning Headdresses & Native American Face Painting

Derek Nester - 0
Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs In 2014, we began a dialogue with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences....
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Schedules

Derek Nester - 0
MARYSVILLE, KAN. - The KNDY area high school football schedules are out, and we've finalized the initial part of our 2020 broadcast plan. Classic Country...
Read more
Professional Sports

First-Place Sporting KC To Continue Regular Season Friday At Second-Place Minnesota United FC

Derek Nester - 0
(Aug. 20, 2020) -- Major League Soccer's anticipated return to home markets delivers a scintillating showdown right off the bat as Western Conference leaders...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals-Reds Game Rescheduled As Part of a Doubleheader Tomorrow

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 18, 2020) – Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing within the Cincinnati Reds’ organization,...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Approved for Reduced Capacity During 2020 Football Season

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State received approval on Monday from the Riley County Commission to open Bill Snyder Family Stadium to approximately 25 percent capacity...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

(Aug. 20, 2020) — Major League Soccer’s anticipated return to home markets delivers a scintillating showdown right off the bat as Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City (4-1-0, 12 points) visit second-place Minnesota United FC (3-0-2, 11 points) on Friday at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The newest chapter of this blossoming Midwestern rivalry will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT with three hours of live coverage on FOX Sports Kansas City Plus, FOX Sports Midwest Plus and FOX Sports GO beginning at 6 p.m. CT. Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM will also provide local radio calls of the action, with The Final Whistle postgame show airing immediately afterward on 810 WHB. Supporters can access the Sporting KC app for additional in-game updates and exclusive offers and click here to join a virtual watch party for the match.

The first five months of an unprecedented MLS campaign saw Sporting and Minnesota play five regular season matches apiece. Both clubs raced to 2-0-0 starts in early March prior to a lengthy suspension of play, which preceded the historic MLS is Back Tournament last month at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Sporting met Minnesota in the team’s group stage opener on July 12 and took a 1-0 first-half lead through forward Khiry Shelton, but the Loons struck twice in second-half stoppage time to snatch a 2-1 victory. Minnesota finished second and Group D and progressed to the tournament semifinals, while Sporting beat the Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake to finish atop the group before ultimately falling to the Philadelphia Union at the quarterfinal stage.

Friday marks the beginning of a fast and furious run of matches through the end of the regular season. All MLS clubs will play 18 more times between now and Decision Day on Nov. 8 to conclude the 23-game regular season. The Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, featuring an expanded field of 18 teams, are slated to begin on Nov. 20 and culminate with the 25th MLS Cup on Dec. 12.

Under the guidance of 12th-year Manager Peter Vermes — the longest tenured head coach in MLS — Sporting is off to one of its best starts in recent memory. The club boasts a plus-8 goal differential, tied for the best in MLS, and its 13 goals scored are the most through the first five matches of a regular season in club history.

Key offseason additions Alan Pulido (three goals, four assists) Khiry Shelton (three goals, one assist) and Gadi Kinda (two goals, two assists) have played instrumental roles for one of the league’s most potent attacks. On the opposite end of the pitch, Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia currently boasts a 316-minute regular season shutout streak dating back to Feb. 29, the longest active run in the league.

Similarly, head coach Adrian Heath and Minnesota are enjoying the best start to a campaign in the club’s four-year existence. The Loons remain unbeaten in regular season play and have 12 goals through five matches, all of which have taken place away from home. Midfielder Jan Gregus is tied for second in MLS with four assists, while Kevin Molino (two goals), Luis Amarilla (two goals) and Ethan Finlay (two goals) have provided a clear scoring punch.

Sporting and Minnesota have battled on 13 occasions since the Loons joined MLS in 2017, with Vermes’ side holding a 5-4-2 record across all competitions. The teams split the regular season series in 2019 — Sporting prevailed 1-0 at Children’s Mercy Park last August and Minnesota claimed a 2-1 home win a month later — prior to locking horns in the MLS is Back Tournament this summer. Sporting are winless in five previous trips to Minnesota in all competitions and will aim to end that drought in the Loons’ 2020 home opener.

Despite their strong position in the standings, Minnesota is currently faced with a pair of defensive injury concerns. Former Sporting center back and reigning MLS Defender of the Year Ike Opara will miss the game with an undisclosed injury, while starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller recently underwent hip surgery and is out for the season. In Miller’s absence, newcomer Greg Ranjitsingh will likely get the nod between the posts. The 27-year-old won consecutive USL Championship titles with Louisville City FC in 2017 and 2018 prior to joining Orlando City SC in the MLS ranks last year.

Midfielder Felipe Gutierrez is the only Sporting player ruled out on Friday. The club’s top scorer from 2019 had successful knee surgery in June and will be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Previous articleSuspicious Death Investigation Underway In Greenwood County
Next articleSoutheast Community College Fall Semester Begins Monday

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

KBI investigates officer involved shooting near Mayetta

Derek Nester - 0
JACKSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night in Jackson County. The Kansas Highway...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Driver Sentenced to Federal Prison For Smuggling 23 Pounds of Meth to Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A driver who was stopped on a Kansas highway with 23 pounds of methamphetamine in his car was sentenced today...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Suspicious Death Investigation Underway In Greenwood County

Derek Nester - 0
GREENWOOD COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a Eureka man was found dead in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Announces Executive Orders Temporarily Prohibiting Evictions and Foreclosures, Extending Motor Carrier Relief

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-61 and #20-62 as part of her administration’s commitment to protecting Kansans’ health and safety...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Death Investigation in Doniphan County

Derek Nester - 0
DONIPHAN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man that occurred in...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester - 0
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas’ U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas’ biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

KBI investigates officer involved shooting near Mayetta

Derek Nester - 0
JACKSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night in Jackson County. The Kansas Highway...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Driver Sentenced to Federal Prison For Smuggling 23 Pounds of Meth to Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A driver who was stopped on a Kansas highway with 23 pounds of methamphetamine in his car was sentenced today...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Implement New Fan Policy Banning Headdresses & Native American Face Painting

Derek Nester - 0
Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs In 2014, we began a dialogue with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences....
Read more