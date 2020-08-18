Nemaha-Marshall Rural Electric Cooperative To Host Meetings

Nemaha Marshall Rural Electric Cooperative will host an informational meeting for patrons, outlining the proposed consolidation with Doniphan Electric Cooperative, this Tuesday evening, 7 p.m. at Landoll Lanes in Marysville. A meeting is planned next Tuesday, August 25th at 7 p.m. at the Corning Community Center.

Consolidation will require a two thirds majority vote of members from both cooperatives. A combined workforce of 20 would be retained, with no changes in electric service. Potential savings would be anticipated over a ten-year period going forward. The combined entity, Northeast Kansas Electric Cooperative would retain offices in Axtell and Troy and would serve over 5,000 patrons in eight northeast Kansas counties.