Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 8/17/2020

By Bruce Dierking
Downtown Marysville, Kansas

Royals-Reds Game Rescheduled As Part of a Doubleheader Tomorrow

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 18, 2020) – Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing within the Cincinnati Reds’ organization,...
K-State Approved for Reduced Capacity During 2020 Football Season

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State received approval on Monday from the Riley County Commission to open Bill Snyder Family Stadium to approximately 25 percent capacity...
Kansas to Host Coastal Carolina in Season-Opener Sept. 12

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for its season-opener on Sept. 12, Kansas Athletics...
MIAA Takes Emergency Actions In Regard To 2020-21 Athletic Seasons

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 14, 2020) - The MIAA CEO Council has announced emergency action for the Association and its member institutions in regard...
Kansas Announces New College Football Schedule For 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas Jayhawk Football can be heard on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in...
Bruce Dierking

Marysville City Council met last Monday. It was noted that the Wall That Heals, Memorial Display planned in September has been postponed until a future date due to Covid-19. Details were outlined for the annual Pony Express Gravel Dash, which has been moved to October 16/17, and will start and finish at the historic Union Pacific Depot, due to pending construction on the 7th and Broadway intersection.

A proposal to reduce the mill levy for the library from 6.291, to 6 mills was presented, in light of renovations that have been completed. The matter would not take effect until the following year, and consensus was to reach out to the Library Board for input and continue discussion with the Admin and Finance Committee.

A public hearing for the 2021 budget was held, and would remain steady at 67.473 mills, with a total budget just over $10 million. No one from the public was present for comment, and it was passed unanimously.

The deadline for submission of business plans from individuals or organizations interested in operating the recreation program next year are due at city hall by noon Wednesday, August 19th.

Governor Kelly Announces Executive Orders Temporarily Prohibiting Evictions and Foreclosures, Extending Motor Carrier Relief

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-61 and #20-62 as part of her administration’s commitment to protecting Kansans’ health and safety...
Death Investigation in Doniphan County

Derek Nester - 0
DONIPHAN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man that occurred in...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Person Of Interest in Homicide Case Now in Custody in Montana

Derek Nester - 0
GLENDIVE, Mont. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office have located the person...
What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester - 0
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Kansas’ U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas’ biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...
Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...
