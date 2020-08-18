Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 8/17/2020

Marysville City Council met last Monday. It was noted that the Wall That Heals, Memorial Display planned in September has been postponed until a future date due to Covid-19. Details were outlined for the annual Pony Express Gravel Dash, which has been moved to October 16/17, and will start and finish at the historic Union Pacific Depot, due to pending construction on the 7th and Broadway intersection.

A proposal to reduce the mill levy for the library from 6.291, to 6 mills was presented, in light of renovations that have been completed. The matter would not take effect until the following year, and consensus was to reach out to the Library Board for input and continue discussion with the Admin and Finance Committee.

A public hearing for the 2021 budget was held, and would remain steady at 67.473 mills, with a total budget just over $10 million. No one from the public was present for comment, and it was passed unanimously.

The deadline for submission of business plans from individuals or organizations interested in operating the recreation program next year are due at city hall by noon Wednesday, August 19th.