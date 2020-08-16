73.4 F
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

By KNDY Area Weather Alerts

Kansas to Host Coastal Carolina in Season-Opener Sept. 12

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for its season-opener on Sept. 12, Kansas Athletics...
MIAA Takes Emergency Actions In Regard To 2020-21 Athletic Seasons

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 14, 2020) - The MIAA CEO Council has announced emergency action for the Association and its member institutions in regard...
Kansas Announces New College Football Schedule For 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas Jayhawk Football can be heard on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in...
K-State Announces New College Football Schedule For 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
K-State Football can be heard on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Classic Hits 106.7 FM...
2020 Big 12 Football Conference Schedule Announced

Derek Nester - 0
In moving forward with planning for the upcoming fall sports season the Conference is also releasing its revised 2020 conference football schedule. The “9+1”...
KNDY Area Weather Alerts

New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 8/16/2020 7:48 PM to 8:15 PM CDT for Jefferson County, NE. More information.

Death Investigation in Doniphan County

Derek Nester - 0
DONIPHAN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man that occurred in...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Person Of Interest in Homicide Case Now in Custody in Montana

Derek Nester - 0
GLENDIVE, Mont. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office have located the person...
Technology Development Institute Receives CARES Funding To Create Innovation Stimulus Program

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration has awarded the Technology Development Institute, or TDI, at Kansas State University grant funding through...
