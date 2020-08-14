MIAA Takes Emergency Actions In Regard To 2020-21 Athletic Seasons

92.5 F
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 14, 2020) – The MIAA CEO Council has announced emergency action for the Association and its member institutions in regard to the 2020-2021 athletic seasons and campus sport activities.  The emergency action comes as a result of the COVID-19 Global Health Pandemic, the NCAA announcement to cancel Fall National Championships, and the recently released NCAA Board of Governors’ directives regarding the Resocialization of Collegiate Sport.

All MIAA fall sport competitions will be suspended until January 1, 2021. The Association will continue to explore the possibility of a limited number of competitions in football, volleyball, men’s soccer, and women’s soccer in the spring, as permitted by the NCAA.  The Conference office has also canceled the 2020 MIAA Virtual Football Media Day presented by Seigfreid Bingham in light of the suspension of the MIAA football schedule.

“The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and our communities continues to be the Association’s top priority,” stated President Steve Scott of Pittsburg State University, chairperson of the MIAA CEO Council. “The MIAA is taking these important actions today to help our athletic departments comply with these new NCAA membership requirements, and to assist our campuses as we continue to address this public health crisis.”

All NCAA athletically related activities (in all MIAA sports), including in-season practices, out-of-season practices, weight training, team athletically related meetings, and voluntary workouts directed by staff or in institutional facilities shall be permitted this fall based on each institution’s ability to comply with the August 11th NCAA Policy Clarifications document regarding the requirements for each division to conduct fall sports (non-competition) activities. 

The Association will delay a decision on the winter sports competition schedule until October 1 at the latest. 

“The MIAA CEO Council will continue to monitor this fluid and evolving situation for college athletics, and make necessary changes to this plan per updated NCAA guidance and restrictions,” added MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy.

MIAA leadership at member institutions will continue to work together and seek guidance from the NCAA on the NCAA Board of Governors’ directives and the Resocialization of Collegiate Sport Guidelines.  The Association will continue to place the health, safety, and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, and administrators as its top priority.

