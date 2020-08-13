75.3 F
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

By KNDY Area Weather Alerts

Kansas Announces New College Football Schedule For 2020 Season

Derek Nester
Kansas Jayhawk Football can be heard on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in...
College Sports

K-State Announces New College Football Schedule For 2020 Season

Derek Nester
K-State Football can be heard on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Classic Hits 106.7 FM...
College Sports

2020 Big 12 Football Conference Schedule Announced

Derek Nester
In moving forward with planning for the upcoming fall sports season the Conference is also releasing its revised 2020 conference football schedule. The "9+1"...
Professional Sports

Pitchers Carlos Hernández, Asa Lacy Added To Royals Alternate Site Camp

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that right-handed pitcher Carlos Hernández and left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy have...
Professional Sports

Royals Outfielder Franchy Cordero Has Successful Surgery

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 11, 2020) – Kansas City Royals outfielder Franchy Cordero had surgery to repair a broken right hamate bone this morning....
Event extended (time). Areal Flood Advisory from 8/13/2020 9:20 AM to 11:00 AM CDT for Riley County, KS.

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don't feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Kansas Headlines

Person Of Interest in Homicide Case Now in Custody in Montana

Derek Nester
GLENDIVE, Mont. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff's Office have located the person...
Kansas Headlines

Technology Development Institute Receives CARES Funding To Create Innovation Stimulus Program

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN — The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration has awarded the Technology Development Institute, or TDI, at Kansas State University grant funding through...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Highway Patrol Stresses Safety For Labor Day Holiday

Derek Nester
The Kansas Highway Patrol will join local and state law enforcement agencies during August 20, 2020, to Labor Day, September 7, to help keep...
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List – Florida Removed; Mass Gatherings Greater Than 500 Added

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list, removing the state of Florida and adding attendance...
Kansas Headlines

What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There's a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas' U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas' biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...
Kansas Headlines

Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor's Order To Delay

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas' elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
