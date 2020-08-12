Norton City Council Meeting Minutes For August 5, 2020

NOTE: The following minutes are unofficial until approved at the next regularly scheduled council meeting.

August 5, 2020

The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jerry Jones presiding. Council members present were Dean Liddle, Dennis Gilhousen, Robert Bowman, and Ron Briery. Gerald Jones and Donna Foley were present by speaker phone, in accordance with the open meetings act. Others present were R.A. Peterson, Janelle Matzek, Cynthia Cullumber, Gerry Cullumber, Jody Enfield, Dan Bainter, Karen Griffiths, James Moreau, and Darla Ellis.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to approve the July 15, 2020 city council meeting minutes. Vote taken. Motion carried.

The following building permits were presented:

Cindy Lowry – $10,000 – Demolition of garage and construct deck at 402 N. State

Bob/Cheryl Krueger – $ 3,000 – Demolition of dwelling at 807 N. Archer

Mark Ulmer – $ 0 – Demolition of garage at 601 N. Norton

Mark/Michelle Ulmer – $ 3,600 – Move in storage container at 1004 Echo Acres

David Harshbarger – $ 4,000 – Re-roofing and screen in porch at 302 N. Graves

Bobby Annon – $ 6,780 – Re-roofing at 336 W. Lincoln

Ed Whitney – $12,700 – Re-roofing at 608 Woods Drive

Monica Nielsen – $ 3,800 – Re-roofing at 108 Howard

Gale Schulze – $ 5,000 – Re-roofing permit renewal for 218 N. First

R.A. Peterson was present to ask if the City could weed whip between the stones at the cemetery. James Moreau stated the crews will get it done; the Parks Department is currently short staffed, and the prison crew which usually helps with this has been in lock down due to Covid. Cynthia Cullumber asked if there were boy scout or youth groups that could volunteer to help do this work at the cemetery.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Ron Briery to waive the formal third reading of Ordinance #1734. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Ron Briery to adopt Ordinance #1734, regulating the licensing of solicitors, peddlers, transient merchants, street salesmen, and mobile food vendors within the City of Norton . Vote taken. Motion carried.

Mayor Jones stated he wanted to acknowledge and thank the K-18 boys’ baseball and K-18 girls’ softball teams for representing Norton at the state tournaments in Lucas this summer.

Chief of Police Gerry Cullumber reported he received notice of resignation from Police Officer Crystal Richard, who is moving to Nebraska, and her last day will be August 27th. Her position has been advertised. He also stated the items which have been listed for auction with Purple Wave will end on August 18, 2020.

City Administrator James Moreau reported the Public Works department is finishing the curb and sidewalk project on the 200 block of S. Kansas Street and it looks really nice. They will fix an alley pan and then start on a block of W. Washington Street when they finish on S. Kansas.

Donna Foley said she would like to proceed with appointing the Tree Board. She asked if three council members would be interested in serving on the committee. Jerry Jones and Dean Liddle will talk to individuals who may be interested before the next meeting. Donna also asked if an alternate storage place has been found for the girl scouts. She stated she read an article about Lebanon, Kansas in Smith County, regarding renovation of an old gas station into a Visitor Center, which has worked out well.

James Moreau reported the Public Works Supervisor and Brian at the Landfill have agreed on tentative dates of October 19-21 for county-wide clean-up. James stated it might not be held if Covid spikes back up.

Mayor Jones opened a Public Hearing at 5:45 p.m., for the purpose of hearing and answering objections of taxpayers relating to the proposed use of all funds and the amount of tax to be levied for 2021. The proposed total 2021 budget expenditures are $12,434,531, with an estimated tax rate of 64.053 mills. This is a 0.003 mill increase from the actual 2020 tax rate of 64.050 mills. Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Ron Briery to approve the 2021 budget as published and presented. Vote taken. Motion carried. The Public Hearing was closed at 5:48 p.m.

Dean Liddle reported the Public Safety Committee met and discussed the commercial vehicle parking at the Veteran’s Park area. The consensus of the Committee was to leave it as is for now, until after Casey’s opens to see what transpires. They also discussed regulations regarding fireworks; the public will be notified next year of the rules and regulations, and the dates of when fireworks can be fired will be enforced.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Dean Liddle to approve Appropriating Ordinance #15 as a whole. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned at 5:55 p.m.