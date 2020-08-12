73.4 F
College Sports

K-State Announces New College Football Schedule For 2020 Season

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Kansas Announces New College Football Schedule For 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas Jayhawk Football can be heard on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in...
College Sports

K-State Announces New College Football Schedule For 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
K-State Football can be heard on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Classic Hits 106.7 FM...
College Sports

2020 Big 12 Football Conference Schedule Announced

Derek Nester - 0
In moving forward with planning for the upcoming fall sports season the Conference is also releasing its revised 2020 conference football schedule. The “9+1”...
Professional Sports

Pitchers Carlos Hernández, Asa Lacy Added To Royals Alternate Site Camp

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that right-handed pitcher Carlos Hernández and left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy have...
Professional Sports

Royals Outfielder Franchy Cordero Has Successful Surgery

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 11, 2020) – Kansas City Royals outfielder Franchy Cordero had surgery to repair a broken right hamate bone this morning....
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

K-State Football can be heard on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska.

Streaming of K-State Football is limited to a 75 mile radius of Marysville, KS & Norton, KS.

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference today unveiled the Wildcats’ new 10-game football schedule for the 2020 season, which includes a newly scheduled non-conference matchup and all nine conference games.

K-State will now open the season on September 12 by hosting Arkansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats are 2-0 all-time against the Red Wolves, while it will be the first meeting between the two schools in 40 years. K-State earned a 31-7 victory in Manhattan in 1980 and also defeated A-State, 37-6, in Manhattan in 1948.

The September 12 start date is the latest in the year that K-State will begin a season since 1992 (September 19 vs. Montana), while it is the first time in school history that K-State will play less than two non-conference games.

Following its first bye week of the season, Kansas State opens Big 12 play on September 26 when the Cats travel to Oklahoma. It will be the second-straight year the Wildcats open Big 12 play in the state of Oklahoma (at Oklahoma State in 2019), while it will be the first in Norman since a 24-19 victory over the sixth-ranked Sooners on September 22, 2012.

The Wildcats Big 12 home opener is slated for October 3 against Texas Tech before traveling to TCU on October 10. The second bye week of the season is on October 17 before K-State hosts Kansas on October 24 and travels to West Virginia – its original conference opener – on October 31.

The month of November opens with a visit from Oklahoma State on November 7 prior to the third bye of the schedule on November 14. From there, the Wildcats travel to Iowa State (November 21) and Baylor (November 28) before closing out the season on December 5 with a home contest against Texas. It will be the first home December game since defeating West Virginia, 24-23, in 2015.

The 2020 Big 12 Championship game will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, December 12.

Although the number of fans able to attend games this fall remains unknown, the department continues to work with local county, city and University officials. Season ticket holders will be contacted via email as soon as capacity and ticket details are finalized.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Person Of Interest in Homicide Case Now in Custody in Montana

Derek Nester - 0
GLENDIVE, Mont. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office have located the person...
Kansas Headlines

Technology Development Institute Receives CARES Funding To Create Innovation Stimulus Program

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration has awarded the Technology Development Institute, or TDI, at Kansas State University grant funding through...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Highway Patrol Stresses Safety For Labor Day Holiday

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Highway Patrol will join local and state law enforcement agencies during August 20, 2020, to Labor Day, September 7, to help keep...
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List – Florida Removed; Mass Gatherings Greater Than 500 Added

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list, removing the state of Florida and adding attendance...
Kansas Headlines

Schwan’s Company To Build 400,000-Square-Foot Expansion at Production Facility in Salina

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Schwan’s Company, a leading food producer in the United States, will build a new 400,000-square-foot expansion...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester - 0
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas’ U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas’ biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...
Kansas Headlines

Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
