NASCAR Announces Final Installment of 2020 Schedule

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2020) – NASCAR today announced the final installment of events in the revised 2020 schedule, including the full Playoffs schedule for all three national series.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, all 10 playoff venues and dates will remain intact from the original 2020 schedule, with the postseason kicking off at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, Sept. 6 (NBCSN, 6 p.m. ET) and culminating with the crowning of a champion for the first time at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 8 (NBC, 3 p.m. ET).

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, one new venue, Talladega Superspeedway, has been added as the second race in the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 3 (NBCSN, 4:30 p.m. ET) while Bristol Motor Speedway moves to the regular season finale on Friday, Sept. 18 (NBCSN, 7 p.m. ET). The Playoffs will now begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 26 (NBCSN, 7:30 p.m. ET).

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will visit two new venues during the series’ playoff run – Kansas Speedway on Friday, Oct. 16 (FS1, 7 p.m. ET) and Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 25 (FS1, Noon ET), which is the new date for the race from Texas that was postponed on Friday, March 27. Bristol Motor Speedway will now serve as the Playoffs opener for the Gander Trucks on Thursday, Sept. 17 (FS1, 7:30 p.m. ET). Finally, the Gander Trucks will visit Richmond Raceway on Thursday, Sept. 10 (FS1, 8 p.m. ET) for the regular season finale – fulfilling the race that was originally scheduled for Saturday, Apr. 18.

NASCAR’s modified event procedures and protocols were designed in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. NASCAR will determine if fans are allowed entrance to NASCAR events on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines.

The final installment of the 2020 schedule is as follows (Note: Playoff opening races are in bold type.):

DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NET START (CT)
Sat, Sept. 5 Darlington Xfinity 200 mi NBC 11:30 AM
Sun, Sept. 6 *Darlington Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 1:00 PM
Sun, Sept. 6 Darlington Cup 501 mi NBCSN 5:00 PM
Thu, Sept. 10 Richmond Gander Trucks 187 mi FS1 7:00 PM
Fri, Sept. 11 Richmond Xfinity 187 mi NBCSN 6:00 PM
Sat Sept. 12 *Richmond Xfinity 187 mi NBCSN 1:30 PM
Sat, Sept 12 Richmond Cup 300 mi NBCSN 6:30 PM
Thu, Sept. 17 Bristol Gander Trucks 107 mi FS1 6:30 PM
Thu, Sept. 17 Bristol ARCA Menards 107 mi FS1 8:30 PM
Fri, Sept. 18 Bristol Xfinity 160 mi NBCSN 6:00 PM
Sat, Sept. 19 Bristol Cup 266 mi NBCSN 6:30 PM
Fri, Sept. 25 Las Vegas Gander Trucks 201 mi FS1 8:00 PM
Sat, Sept. 26 Las Vegas Xfinity 300 mi NBCSN 6:30 PM
Sun, Sept. 27 Las Vegas Cup 400 mi NBCSN 6:00 PM
Sat, Oct. 3 Talladega Gander Trucks 250 mi FS1 12:00 PM
Sat. Oct. 3 *Talladega Xfinity 300 mi NBCSN 3:30 PM
Sun, Oct. 4 Talladega Cup 500 mi NBC 1:00 PM
Sat, Oct. 10 Charlotte Roval Xfinity 155 mi NBC 2:30 PM
Sun, Oct. 11 Charlotte Roval Cup 253 mi NBC 1:30 PM
Fri, Oct. 16 *Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 6:00 PM
Fri, Oct. 16 Kansas ARCA Menards 150 mi FS2 9:00 PM
Sat, Oct. 17 Kansas Xfinity 300 mi NBCSN 2:00 PM
Sun, Oct. 18 Kansas Cup 400 mi NBC 1:30 PM
Sat. Oct. 24 Texas Xfinity 300 mi NBCSN 3:30 PM
Sun, Oct. 25 Texas Gander Trucks 220 mi FS1 11:00 AM
Sun, Oct. 25 Texas Cup 501 mi NBCSN 2:30 PM
Fri, Oct. 30 Martinsville Gander Trucks 105 mi FS1 7:00 PM
Sat, Oct. 31 Martinsville Xfinity 131 mi NBC 3:30 PM
Sun, Nov. 1 Martinsville Cup 263 mi NBC 1:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 6 Phoenix Gander Trucks 150 mi FS1 7:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 7 Phoenix ARCA Menards West 100 mi Trackpass 1:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 7 Phoenix Xfinity 200 mi NBCSN 4:00 PM
Sun, Nov. 8 Phoenix Cup 312 mi NBC 2:00 PM

 

The NASCAR Cup Series continues with a pair of races this weekend, Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9, at Michigan International Speedway. Saturday’s race will air live at 3 p.m. CT on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio while Sunday’s tilt will start at 3:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

*The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races at Darlington (Sept. 6) and Kansas (Oct. 16) have been realigned from Canadian Tire Motorsports Park and Eldora Speedway, respectively. The NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Richmond (Sept. 12) and Talladega (Oct. 3) have been realigned from Michigan and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, respectively.

Schedule times, dates and locations are subject to change.

