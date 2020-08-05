85.5 F
College Sports

NCAA Division III Presidents Council Cancels Fall Championships

Moving sports to spring proved unworkable

By Derek Nester

NCAA Division III Presidents Council Cancels Fall Championships

NCAA Division III championships in fall sports for 2020-21 are canceled. With the health and safety of the division's student-athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and communities...
NCAA DII Presidents Council Cancels Fall 2020 Championships

Division II's seven fall 2020 championships are canceled, the Division II Presidents Council decided Wednesday due to the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented...
Kansas Men's Basketball to Host Stephen F. Austin Dec. 29

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men's basketball will host Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 29, 2020, inside historic Allen Fieldhouse, replacing KU's previously scheduled Dec....
Big 12 Conference Adopts 9+1 Football Schedule

The Big 12 Board of Directors announced that Conference football programs will play a "9+1" schedule for the 2020 season consisting of nine conference...
Big 12 Virtual Football Media Day Cancelled for August 3

The Big 12 Conference is cancelling its Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. It is yet to be determined if...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

NCAA Division III championships in fall sports for 2020-21 are canceled. With the health and safety of the division’s student-athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and communities as its priority, the Division III Presidents Council made the decision Wednesday to cancel the championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related administrative and financial challenges.

The Board of Governors directed each division to make a decision on its fall sport championships. It also agreed to require all members institutions to apply the resocialization principles to fall sports and set a 50% sponsorship threshold for a fall sport championship to be conducted.

“Looking at the health and safety challenges we face this fall during this unprecedented time, we had to make this tough decision to cancel championships for fall sports this academic year in the best interest of our student-athlete and member institutions,” said Tori Murden McClure, chair of the Presidents Council and president at Spalding. “Our Championships Committee reviewed the financial and logistical ramifications if Division III fall sports championships were conducted in the spring and found it was logistically untenable and financially prohibitive. Our Management Council reached the same conclusion. Moving forward, we will try to maximize the championships experience for our winter and spring sport student-athletes, who unfortunately were short-changed last academic year.”

Kansas' U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas' biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...
Kansas Total Tax Collections $484.6 Million Ahead of July of Last Fiscal Year

TOPEKA—The State of Kansas starts Fiscal Year 2021 by surpassing its total tax-only collections by $484.6 million compared to July of last fiscal year....
AG Derek Schmidt Urges Federal Action To Increase Access, Affordability For Remdesivir

TOPEKA – (August 4, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today urged federal agencies to exercise special legal authority to increase the availability...
KDA Update on Vesicular Stomatitis Virus 7-31-2020

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Updated situation report on the ongoing outbreak of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV) in Kansas: Total premises which have tested positive for...
Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...
Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor's Order To Delay

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas' elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
