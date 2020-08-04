79.7 F
KNDY Local News

Wall That Heals Veterans Memorial Stop Postponed

By Bruce Dierking

Kansas Men’s Basketball to Host Stephen F. Austin Dec. 29

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 29, 2020, inside historic Allen Fieldhouse, replacing KU’s previously scheduled Dec....
Big 12 Conference Adopts 9+1 Football Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
The Big 12 Board of Directors announced that Conference football programs will play a “9+1” schedule for the 2020 season consisting of nine conference...
Big 12 Virtual Football Media Day Cancelled for August 3

Derek Nester - 0
The Big 12 Conference is cancelling its Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. It is yet to be determined if...
SEC establishes new conference-only football start date

Derek Nester - 0
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (July 30, 2020) - The Southeastern Conference has established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its...
Sporting KC suffers 3-1 defeat to Philadelphia Union in MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City's run in the historic MLS is Back Tournament ended Thursday with a 3-1 quarterfinal loss to the Philadelphia Union at the...
Bruce Dierking

Officials announced Monday that the planned September stop in Marysville of the Wall that Heals Veterans Memorial will be postponed until next year. The traveling display is being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and threat.

Kansas Total Tax Collections $484.6 Million Ahead of July of Last Fiscal Year

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA—The State of Kansas starts Fiscal Year 2021 by surpassing its total tax-only collections by $484.6 million compared to July of last fiscal year....
AG Derek Schmidt Urges Federal Action To Increase Access, Affordability For Remdesivir

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (August 4, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today urged federal agencies to exercise special legal authority to increase the availability...
KDA Update on Vesicular Stomatitis Virus 7-31-2020

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Updated situation report on the ongoing outbreak of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV) in Kansas: Total premises which have tested positive for...
Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...
KDWPT to Offer Limited, High-Quality Hunts Through Special Program

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – With social distancing easily achieved, hunting remains one of the safest outdoor activities in Kansas. While all hunters can opt to pursue...
Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
