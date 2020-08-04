Election Day Today; Several Area Races On The Ballot Locally

Tuesday is Primary Election day in Kansas. Polling locations open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., voters will vote their party ballot, photo ID is required, and voters must be registered. Primary races will narrow the field for the General Election in November.

In contested local races in Marshall County, three Republicans are vying for 2nd District Commissioner, including incumbent Tom Holle of Bremen, who is challenged by Fritz Blaske of Blue Rapids, and Don King of Waterville. For District Magistrate Judge, Bobbi Pippia is challenging Angela Hecke on the Republican ballot. Both are from Marysville. Other filed candidates not contested in the primary are, Megan Voracek of Marysville for County Attorney, County Clerk candidates Sandy Wilson of Beattie, Democrat and Chrystal Busey of Blue Rapids, Republican. Keith Bramhall of Vermillion is filed for 3rd District County Commissioner, Martha Roesch of Beattie for Register of Deeds. Tim Ackerman of Marysville for County Sheriff, and Jamie Ellenbecker of Marysville for County Treasurer.

In Washington County, a primary runoff will be held for 2nd District Commissioner, with incumbent David Willbrandt, challenged by Joanne Dague on the Republican ballot. Both are from Washington. Non contested candidates filed, include Raleigh Ordyne of Clifton for 3rd District Commissioner, Elizabeth Baskerville Hiltgen of Washington for County Attorney, Diane Svanda of Washington for County Clerk, Justin Cordry of Washington for Sheriff, Denae Jueneman of Hanover for County Treasurer, and Sonja Hiltgen of Palmer for Register of Deeds.

In Nemaha County, incumbent Tim Burdiek is challenged by Jason Koch of Centralia for 2nd District County Commissioner, with the winner advancing to face Greg Allen of Centralia in the General Election. For 3rd District Commissioner, Dylan Keim and Bob Sextro, both of Seneca face off in the primary, with the winner advancing to face incumbent Dennis Henry of Seneca in the general.

A number of township and precinct committee positions will also be on the ballots, as well as state and federal primary races. Those state races include a pair of Republicans filed for Kansas 106th House District, Lisa Moser of Wheaton and Jon Ungerer of Marysville. That winner will face Jim Swim Jr. of Marysville in the general. Washington County voters will determine a four year countywide one percent sales tax question, that would be earmarked for road and bridge repair and maintenance. A half-cent sales tax is on the ballot in Blue Rapids, that would be used to fund a new swimming pool and bathhouse. KNDY will air election updates, with results three times each hour Tuesday evening, beginning in the 9:00 p.m. hour.