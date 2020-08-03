67.2 F
College Sports

Kansas Men's Basketball to Host Stephen F. Austin Dec. 29

By Derek Nester
Allen Fieldhouse - Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

College Sports

Derek Nester
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men's basketball will host Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 29, 2020, inside historic Allen Fieldhouse, replacing KU's previously scheduled Dec.
College Sports

Big 12 Conference Adopts 9+1 Football Schedule

Derek Nester
The Big 12 Board of Directors announced that Conference football programs will play a "9+1" schedule for the 2020 season consisting of nine conference
College Sports

Big 12 Virtual Football Media Day Cancelled for August 3

Derek Nester
The Big 12 Conference is cancelling its Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. It is yet to be determined if
College Sports

SEC establishes new conference-only football start date

Derek Nester
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (July 30, 2020) - The Southeastern Conference has established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its
Professional Sports

Sporting KC suffers 3-1 defeat to Philadelphia Union in MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals

Derek Nester
Sporting Kansas City's run in the historic MLS is Back Tournament ended Thursday with a 3-1 quarterfinal loss to the Philadelphia Union at the
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 29, 2020, inside historic Allen Fieldhouse, replacing KU’s previously scheduled Dec. 29 game against Harvard. On July 8, the Ivy League announced it would have no athletics competition for the fall semester which forced Kansas to find an opponent for the vacant date.

Stephen F. Austin is coming off a 28-3 season in which it won the Southland Conference regular-season title going 19-1 in league play prior to the COVID-19 pandemic ending the season. Included in its 28 wins was an 85-83 overtime victory at then-No. 1 Duke on Nov. 26, 2019. The Lumberjacks are coached by Kyle Keller who was on the KU staff for three seasons from 2008-09 to 2010-11 under KU coach Bill Self.

“When we lost the Harvard game, we wanted to fill the opening with a quality opponent, and Kyle’s team clearly fits that description,” Self said. “Kyle has done a fabulous job highlighted by the 2018 NCAA Tournament berth and the win at Duke last year. He’s a great coach and a great friend and I look forward to having him back at Allen Fieldhouse. This will be a game that will benefit us and hopefully help us get better.”

After KU, Keller spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Texas A&M before taking over at SFA in 2016, his first head coaching position. On the court, Keller is 88-41 in four seasons at SFA as the Lumberjacks advanced to the 2017 CIT in his first season in Nacogdoches, Texas, and the 2018 NCAA Tournament the following year.

Kansas and Stephen F. Austin will be meeting for the first time in men’s basketball. Dating back to the 2013-14 season, Kansas has won its last 30 games against non-conference opponents in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are 119-4 versus non-league foes in the venue under Self who enters his 18th season at Kansas.

2020-21 Kansas Men’s Basketball Schedule (home games in ALL CAPS)

Nov. 4 (Wed.) – WASHBURN (exhibition)

Nov. 10 (Tues.) – vs. Kentucky (Champions Classic, Chicago)

Nov. 13 (Fri.) – SOUTHERN UTAH

Nov. 16 (Mon.) – EASTERN ILLINOIS

Nov. 20 (Fri.) – STONY BROOK

Nov. 26-27 – vs. TBD (Wooden Legacy, Anaheim, Calif. – Georgetown, UCLA, Virginia)

Nov. 26-27 – vs. TBD (Wooden Legacy, Anaheim, Calif. – Georgetown, UCLA, Virginia)

Dec. 3 (Thurs.) – CREIGHTON (Big 12/Big East Battle)

Dec. 8 (Tues.) – OMAHA

Dec. 12 (Sat.) – MISSOURI (Border Showdown Series, Kansas City, Mo.)

Dec. 19 (Sat.) – USC

Dec. 22 (Tues.) – at Colorado

Dec. 29 (Tues.) – STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Jan. 2 (Sat.) – Big 12 regular season begins

Jan. 30 (Sat.) – at TBD (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

KDA Update on Vesicular Stomatitis Virus 7-31-2020

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Updated situation report on the ongoing outbreak of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV) in Kansas: Total premises which have tested positive for
Kansas Headlines

Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches
Kansas Headlines

KDWPT to Offer Limited, High-Quality Hunts Through Special Program

Derek Nester
PRATT – With social distancing easily achieved, hunting remains one of the safest outdoor activities in Kansas. While all hunters can opt to pursue
Kansas Headlines

UPDATE: KBI Attempting To Locate Man Connected To Homicide in Medicine Lodge

Derek Nester
UPDATE: Person of interest in homicide believed to be traveling in new vehicle BARBER COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police
Kansas Headlines

Some Vehicle Titling, Registration, and Renewals Near Deadlines

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – As the end of July approaches, deadlines near for vehicle registration renewals and extensions given for recent vehicle purchases. The following information
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor's Order To Delay

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas' elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes
