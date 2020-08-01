iNWS Alert

84.8 F
Big 12 Virtual Football Media Day Cancelled for August 3

Derek Nester - 0
The Big 12 Conference is cancelling its Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. It is yet to be determined if...
Read more
SEC establishes new conference-only football start date

Derek Nester - 0
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (July 30, 2020) - The Southeastern Conference has established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its...
Read more
Sporting KC suffers 3-1 defeat to Philadelphia Union in MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City's run in the historic MLS is Back Tournament ended Thursday with a 3-1 quarterfinal loss to the Philadelphia Union at the...
Read more
Royals sign Matt Harvey to a Minor League deal

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey to a minor...
Read more
Royals announce Patrick Mahomes as newest member of ownership group

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today welcomed the newest member of the team’s ownership group, Kansas City Chiefs...
Read more
Event cancelled. Flood Warning from 8/1/2020 8:51 PM to 8/2/2020 7:51 AM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.

KDA Update on Vesicular Stomatitis Virus 7-31-2020

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Updated situation report on the ongoing outbreak of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV) in Kansas: Total premises which have tested positive for...
Read more
Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...
Read more
KDWPT to Offer Limited, High-Quality Hunts Through Special Program

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – With social distancing easily achieved, hunting remains one of the safest outdoor activities in Kansas. While all hunters can opt to pursue...
Read more
UPDATE: KBI Attempting To Locate Man Connected To Homicide in Medicine Lodge

Derek Nester - 0
UPDATE: Person of interest in homicide believed to be traveling in new vehicle BARBER COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police...
Read more
Some Vehicle Titling, Registration, and Renewals Near Deadlines

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – As the end of July approaches, deadlines near for vehicle registration renewals and extensions given for recent vehicle purchases. The following information...
Read more

Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Read more
Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Read more
Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Read more
Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
Read more

