KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert By KNDY Area Weather Alerts July 31, 2020

Sports Headlines

College Sports
SEC establishes new conference-only football start date
Derek Nester - July 30, 2020
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (July 30, 2020) - The Southeastern Conference has established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its...

Professional Sports
Sporting KC suffers 3-1 defeat to Philadelphia Union in MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals
Derek Nester - July 30, 2020
Sporting Kansas City's run in the historic MLS is Back Tournament ended Thursday with a 3-1 quarterfinal loss to the Philadelphia Union at the...

Professional Sports
Royals sign Matt Harvey to a Minor League deal
Derek Nester - July 28, 2020
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey to a minor...

Professional Sports
Royals announce Patrick Mahomes as newest member of ownership group
Derek Nester - July 28, 2020
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today welcomed the newest member of the team's ownership group, Kansas City Chiefs...

Professional Sports
MLB: Marlins' games postponed through Sunday
Derek Nester - July 28, 2020
Orioles to Host Yankees on Wednesday and Thursday in Baltimore as Phillies-Yankees Series Postponed Major League Baseball announced today that all games on the Miami...

KNDY Area Weather Alerts
Event cancelled. Flood Warning from 7/31/2020 1:17 PM to 8/1/2020 2:55 AM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.

Today's Country 95.5 KNDY On-Air Programming Update
KD Country 94 On-Air Programming Update

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News
KDA Update on Vesicular Stomatitis Virus 7-31-2020
Derek Nester - July 31, 2020
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Updated situation report on the ongoing outbreak of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV) in Kansas: Total premises which have tested positive for...

Kansas Headlines
Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk
Derek Nester - July 31, 2020
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service
Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...

Kansas Headlines
KDWPT to Offer Limited, High-Quality Hunts Through Special Program
Derek Nester - July 31, 2020
PRATT – With social distancing easily achieved, hunting remains one of the safest outdoor activities in Kansas. While all hunters can opt to pursue...

Kansas Headlines
UPDATE: KBI Attempting To Locate Man Connected To Homicide in Medicine Lodge
Derek Nester - July 29, 2020
UPDATE: Person of interest in homicide believed to be traveling in new vehicle BARBER COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police...

Kansas Headlines
Some Vehicle Titling, Registration, and Renewals Near Deadlines
Derek Nester - July 28, 2020
TOPEKA – As the end of July approaches, deadlines near for vehicle registration renewals and extensions given for recent vehicle purchases. The following information...

Kansas News Service

Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor's Order To Delay
Derek Nester - July 22, 2020
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service
WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas' elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...

Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes
Derek Nester - July 21, 2020
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service
WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...

Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars
Derek Nester - July 18, 2020
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service
LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...

Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread
Derek Nester - July 16, 2020
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...