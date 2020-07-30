68.9 F
Sporting KC suffers 3-1 defeat to Philadelphia Union in MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals

By Derek Nester

SEC establishes new conference-only football start date

Derek Nester - 0
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (July 30, 2020) - The Southeastern Conference has established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its...
Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City's run in the historic MLS is Back Tournament ended Thursday with a 3-1 quarterfinal loss to the Philadelphia Union at the...
Royals sign Matt Harvey to a Minor League deal

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey to a minor...
Royals announce Patrick Mahomes as newest member of ownership group

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today welcomed the newest member of the team’s ownership group, Kansas City Chiefs...
MLB: Marlins’ games postponed through Sunday

Derek Nester - 0
Orioles to Host Yankees on Wednesday and Thursday in Baltimore as Phillies-Yankees Series Postponed Major League Baseball announced today that all games on the Miami...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Sporting Kansas City’s run in the historic MLS is Back Tournament ended Thursday with a 3-1 quarterfinal loss to the Philadelphia Union at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World.

The Union struck three times in the space of 15 minutes to build a commanding first-half lead, and although Alan Pulido pulled a goal back on the stroke of intermission, Philadelphia emerged victorious to reach the semifinals and eliminate Sporting from the competition.

With Sporting’s participation in the MLS is Back Tournament now complete, the club will begin preparations for the resumption of the 2020 MLS campaign later this summer. MLS plans to continue its 25th season with a revised schedule, followed by the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Audi MLS Cup. More details will be announced in the near term.

Manager Peter Vermes made two lineup changes from Sunday’s penalty shootout win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC by giving starts to Homegrown duo Gianluca Busio and Daniel Salloi, who replaced Gadi Kinda and Khiry Shelton, respectively. Busio was involved in Sporting’s first notable attack at the 18-minute mark, creating a turnover to set up Pulido, but the Mexican’s low drive from the right edge of the box was smothered by Philadelphia goalkeeper and MLS saves leader Andre Blake.

In the 24th minute, the Union drew first blood and ended Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia’s MLS shutout streak at 429-minutes dating back to Feb. 29. A flowing move involving Santos, Ray Gaddis and Alejandro Bedoya was finished off by Jamiro Monteiro, who slotted into a gaping net off Bedoya’s cross. Philadelphia doubled their advantage just two minutes later, as Santos galloped free on a counterattack following a Sporting set piece and tucked a right-footed shot into the left corner of the net.

Santos bagged his second goal of the night and his third of the tournament on 39 minutes, racing onto Brenden Aaronson’s diagonal through ball and side-footing a first-time effort just inside the near post.

Facing a three-goal deficit, Sporting responded with a much-needed tally of their own seconds before halftime. Shortly after Blake sprawled out to push aside Johnny Russell’s long-range blast, the Sporting winger found a pocket of space on the right flank and curled a delightful cross to the far post. Pulido was on hand to steer a diving header past Blake for his team-leading fourth goal of the season in all competitions.

Vermes’ men began the second half brightly and Pulido nearly notched his brace in glorious fashion four minutes after the restart. His 28-yard free kick bent over Philadelphia’s four-man wall and had Blake well beaten, but the ball smacked off the post and denied the Mexican what would have been a glorious strike.

Russell and Pulido continued asking questions of the Union defense, and Sporting thought they had made the score 3-2 in the 57th minute. Russell did brilliantly to beat multiple defenders along the right endline before crossing low to Pulido, whose sliding attempt was blocked by Blake. The rebound was poked home by Russell, but the forward was deemed to have been in an offside position.

A pair of second-half substitutes conjured threats of their own as Sporting remained on the front foot, with Kinda and Gerso Fernandes both seeing their left-footed efforts turned away by Blake.

UPDATE: KBI Attempting To Locate Man Connected To Homicide in Medicine Lodge

Derek Nester - 0
UPDATE: Person of interest in homicide believed to be traveling in new vehicle BARBER COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police...
Some Vehicle Titling, Registration, and Renewals Near Deadlines

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – As the end of July approaches, deadlines near for vehicle registration renewals and extensions given for recent vehicle purchases. The following information...
KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list. Florida as well as those countries with a...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Department of Commerce’s Third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair will be held today, Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday,...
Office of Rural Prosperity Announces 2020 Tour

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers announced plans and dates for the Office of Rural Prosperity’s (ORP) 2020 Tour. This...
Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
