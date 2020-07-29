iNWS Alert

84.9 F
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

Royals sign Matt Harvey to a Minor League deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey to a minor...
Royals announce Patrick Mahomes as newest member of ownership group

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today welcomed the newest member of the team’s ownership group, Kansas City Chiefs...
MLB: Marlins’ games postponed through Sunday

Orioles to Host Yankees on Wednesday and Thursday in Baltimore as Phillies-Yankees Series Postponed Major League Baseball announced today that all games on the Miami...
KSHSAA Executive Board: Fall Sports Will Begin As Scheduled

The Kansas State High School Activities Association held their much anticipated board meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss and decide when fall sports and...
KSHSAA Executive Board: Fall Sports Will Begin As Scheduled

The Kansas State High School Activities Association held their much anticipated board meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss and decide when fall sports and...
New event. Areal Flood Advisory from 7/29/2020 2:57 PM to 5:00 PM CDT for Nemaha County, KS. More information.

Some Vehicle Titling, Registration, and Renewals Near Deadlines

TOPEKA – As the end of July approaches, deadlines near for vehicle registration renewals and extensions given for recent vehicle purchases. The following information...
KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list. Florida as well as those countries with a...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Department of Commerce’s Third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair will be held today, Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday,...
Office of Rural Prosperity Announces 2020 Tour

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers announced plans and dates for the Office of Rural Prosperity’s (ORP) 2020 Tour. This...
Homicide investigation in Medicine Lodge

BARBER COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a Medicine...
Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
