81.7 F
Wichita
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
type here...
Professional Sports

MLB: Marlins’ games postponed through Sunday

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Royals announce Patrick Mahomes as newest member of ownership group

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today welcomed the newest member of the team’s ownership group, Kansas City Chiefs...
Read more
Professional Sports

MLB: Marlins’ games postponed through Sunday

Derek Nester - 0
Orioles to Host Yankees on Wednesday and Thursday in Baltimore as Phillies-Yankees Series Postponed Major League Baseball announced today that all games on the Miami...
Read more
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Executive Board: Fall Sports Will Begin As Scheduled

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas State High School Activities Association held their much anticipated board meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss and decide when fall sports and...
Read more
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Executive Board: Fall Sports Will Begin As Scheduled

Dusty Deines - 0
The Kansas State High School Activities Association held their much anticipated board meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss and decide when fall sports and...
Read more
Professional Sports

MLB: Tonight’s Marlins-Orioles & Phillies-Yankees Games Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Tonight’s scheduled games between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles at Marlins Park and the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Orioles to Host Yankees on Wednesday and Thursday in Baltimore as Phillies-Yankees Series Postponed

Major League Baseball announced today that all games on the Miami Marlins’ schedule have been postponed through Sunday (BAL @ MIA tonight, MIA @ BAL Wednesday and Thursday, and WSH @ MIA Friday through Sunday). Given the current circumstances, MLB believes that it is most prudent to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and planning their Baseball Operations for a resumption early next week.

In addition, out of an abundance of caution, the remainder of the home-and-home series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees has been postponed (NYY @ PHI tonight, and PHI @ NYY Wednesday and Thursday). As a result of these postponements, the Yankees will now play the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Wednesday and Thursday in order to create more scheduling flexibility later in the season. Additional rescheduling during the week of August 3rd will be announced later this week.

The health and safety protocols were designed with a challenging circumstance like the one facing the Marlins in mind. The response outlined in the joint MLB-MLBPA Operations Manual was triggered immediately upon learning of the cluster of positive cases, including contact tracing and the quarantining and testing of all of the identified close contacts. The Marlins’ personnel who tested positive remain in isolation and are receiving care.

In over 6,400 tests conducted since Friday, July 24th, there have been no new positives of on-field personnel from any of the other 29 Clubs. This outcome is in line with encouraging overall data since the June 27th start of testing. Through last Thursday, July 23rd, 99 of the 32,640 samples – 0.3% – had been positive.

The difficult circumstances of one Club reinforce the vital need to be diligent with the protocols in all ways, both on and off the field. We will continue to bolster our protocols and make any necessary adjustments. The realities of the virus still loom large, and we must operate with that in mind every day. We are confident that Clubs and players will act appropriately, for themselves and for others, and the data provides reason to believe that the protocols can work effectively.

Previous articleKSHSAA Executive Board: Fall Sports Will Begin As Scheduled
Next articleRiley County Issues Local Health Order No. 16

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Some Vehicle Titling, Registration, and Renewals Near Deadlines

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – As the end of July approaches, deadlines near for vehicle registration renewals and extensions given for recent vehicle purchases. The following information...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list. Florida as well as those countries with a...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Department of Commerce’s Third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair will be held today, Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Office of Rural Prosperity Announces 2020 Tour

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers announced plans and dates for the Office of Rural Prosperity’s (ORP) 2020 Tour. This...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Homicide investigation in Medicine Lodge

Derek Nester - 0
BARBER COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a Medicine...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
Read more
College Sports

College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Professional Sports

Royals announce Patrick Mahomes as newest member of ownership group

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today welcomed the newest member of the team’s ownership group, Kansas City Chiefs...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Riley County Issues Local Health Order No. 16

Derek Nester - 0
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 28, 2020) Riley County Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs issued Local Health Order No. 16 today. This order will...
Read more
Professional Sports

MLB: Marlins’ games postponed through Sunday

Derek Nester - 0
Orioles to Host Yankees on Wednesday and Thursday in Baltimore as Phillies-Yankees Series Postponed Major League Baseball announced today that all games on the Miami...
Read more