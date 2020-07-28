Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 7/27/2020

Marysville City Council met Monday night. Council approved the 2020-21 budget for publication, which will hold the mill levy nearly steady. A public meeting for the budget is scheduled Monday, August 10, during the regular meeting.

Due to staffing restrictions, the final day for operation of the Marysville City Swimming Pool this summer will be Sunday, August 9. Applications remain open for any parties interested in operating the Sport and Recreation programs going forward. Business plans are to be submitted by August 19.

Brief discussion regarding code violations included concern with a metal scrapping business being operated on right of way in a residential yard near City Hall. The post of code enforcement officer has not been filled on a permanent basis as yet, and concern with a growing number of violations was mentioned.