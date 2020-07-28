81.5 F
Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 7/27/2020

By Bruce Dierking
Downtown Marysville, Kansas

MLB: Tonight’s Marlins-Orioles & Phillies-Yankees Games Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Tonight’s scheduled games between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles at Marlins Park and the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at...
Read more
Sporting edges Vancouver in penalty shootout to reach MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City advanced to the MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals on Sunday night with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC...
Read more
Royals Drop Opening Series Finale To Cleveland 9-2

Derek Nester - 0
CLEVELAND – The Kansas City Royals dropped the opening series finale to the Cleveland Indians in an afternoon affair 9-2, as the Royals were...
Read more
Royals Get First Win Of 2020 Season In Extra Inning Affair at Cleveland

Derek Nester - 0
By Jeffrey Flanagan - Royals.com If right-hander Brady Singer is indeed part of the Royals’ future, that future could be very bright. Singer, 23, made his Major League...
Read more
OKC Thunder Forward Nader Suffers Concussion During Exhibition Game

Derek Nester - 0
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 25, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that forward Abdel Nader sustained a concussion during last night’s 98-84 scrimmage victory against...
Read more
Bruce Dierking

Marysville City Council met Monday night. Council approved the 2020-21 budget for publication, which will hold the mill levy nearly steady. A public meeting for the budget is scheduled Monday, August 10, during the regular meeting.

Due to staffing restrictions, the final day for operation of the Marysville City Swimming Pool this summer will be Sunday, August 9. Applications remain open for any parties interested in operating the Sport and Recreation programs going forward. Business plans are to be submitted by August 19.

Brief discussion regarding code violations included concern with a metal scrapping business being operated on right of way in a residential yard near City Hall. The post of code enforcement officer has not been filled on a permanent basis as yet, and concern with a growing number of violations was mentioned.

Some Vehicle Titling, Registration, and Renewals Near Deadlines

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – As the end of July approaches, deadlines near for vehicle registration renewals and extensions given for recent vehicle purchases. The following information...
Read more
KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list. Florida as well as those countries with a...
Read more
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Department of Commerce’s Third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair will be held today, Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday,...
Read more
Office of Rural Prosperity Announces 2020 Tour

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers announced plans and dates for the Office of Rural Prosperity’s (ORP) 2020 Tour. This...
Read more
Homicide investigation in Medicine Lodge

Derek Nester - 0
BARBER COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a Medicine...
Read more

Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Read more
Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Read more
Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Read more
Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
Read more
College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
Read more

