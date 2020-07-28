KSHSAA Executive Board: Fall Sports Will Begin As Scheduled

The Kansas State High School Activities Association held their much anticipated board meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss and decide when fall sports and activities would begin for schools in the state of Kansas. Executive Director Bill Faflick presented a proposal that would have backed up competition start dates for football, volleyball and boys soccer to September 8, but would keep other sports at the same start date. After discussion, there was a motion and a second from the board to take a tally vote on the possibility of that proposal being put to a vote for the KSHSAA Board of Directors. However, that motion failed by a 5-4 vote against the proposal. With the failed motion, all fall activities will begin on their originally scheduled dates for practice and competition. Fall sports practices begin on August 17. The earliest dates for competition and the remainder of the KSHSAA Calendar can be found at the link: KSHSAA 5-Year Calendar

KSHSAA is still strongly discouraging football jamborees for this fall. Also, other considerations will still need to be taken into account. One of the questions presented by the Executive Board was the amount of fans allowed at events. Faflick commented: “One size fits all is not applicable…that is a local decision. The local health department will provide capacity limits for contests held outside and inside facilities.”

To see a replay of the KSHSAA Executive Board Meeting, click the link: 7/28/20 KSHSAA Executive Board Meeting