CDBG-CV Grants Awarded To Marshall County

A second round of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds to 56 Kansas communities was announced last week. A total of more than $7.2 million is being disbursed to assist communities affected by the pandemic and its economic effects. CDBG funds are primary tools in supporting the state’s small, predominantly rural communities.

The grants are part of the state’s allocation from the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act and are designed to help Kansas communities respond to the needs of their residents and businesses during the reopening phase of the state. Marysville will receive $171,400, and Blue Rapids $132,000.

Marysville will divide the funding, with $35,000 going toward the Marshall County Food Pantry, and RSVP frozen meals program, and the balance providing for micro grant loans to qualifying businesses. Marshall County Partnership for Growth has pre-qualified as many as 12 local businesses for funding, and any other business that may have been affected by the pandemic is welcome to apply, with details at Marysville City Hall.