Sporting edges Vancouver in penalty shootout to reach MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals

By Derek Nester

Sporting edges Vancouver in penalty shootout to reach MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City advanced to the MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals on Sunday night with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC...
Royals Drop Opening Series Finale To Cleveland 9-2

Derek Nester - 0
CLEVELAND – The Kansas City Royals dropped the opening series finale to the Cleveland Indians in an afternoon affair 9-2, as the Royals were...
Royals Get First Win Of 2020 Season In Extra Inning Affair at Cleveland

Derek Nester - 0
By Jeffrey Flanagan - Royals.com If right-hander Brady Singer is indeed part of the Royals’ future, that future could be very bright. Singer, 23, made his Major League...
OKC Thunder Forward Nader Suffers Concussion During Exhibition Game

Derek Nester - 0
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 25, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that forward Abdel Nader sustained a concussion during last night’s 98-84 scrimmage victory against...
Kansas Adds Southern Illinois for Season Opener on Aug. 29

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will welcome the Southern Illinois Salukis to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for its season-opener on Aug. 29, Kansas...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Sporting Kansas City advanced to the MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals on Sunday night with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC following a scoreless draw at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World.

A one-sided contest saw Sporting outshoot Vancouver 36-8 through 90 minutes, setting a club record for most shot attempts in an MLS match, but Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal made eight saves as the Canadian side forced penalty kicks to decide the Round of 16 encounter. The shootout, however, belonged to Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia, who saved two penalties as Sporting prevailed 3-1 with successful spot kicks from Alan Pulido, Ilie Sanchez and Gianluca Busio.

Sunday’s result sets up a marquee quarterfinal showdown between Sporting and the Philadelphia Union at 7 p.m. CT Thursday on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN app. The fixture will be the first of four MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinal matchups as competing clubs vie for the 2021 Concacaf Champions League berth awarded to the tournament winner.

Manager Peter Vermes’ men dominated from wire to wire, notably finishing the first 45 minutes with 22 shots-the second-most in the opening half of an MLS match in league history. The first of several opportunities fell in the 10th minute to Johnny Russell, who chested down Graham Zusi’s superb diagonal ball and beat defender Jake Nerwinski, only for Ranko Veselinovic to block the winger’s right-footed effort.

Weathering wave after wave of Sporting pressure, Vancouver survived three close calls near the 20-minute mark. An excellent buildup involving Pulido and Russell afforded Zusi space to cross from the right wing to the far post, where Gadi Kinda’s leaping header was pushed aside by the 21-year-old Hasal. Not long later, Hasal dove at full extension to save Roger Espinoza’s long-range screamer before Russell fired marginally high along the left side of the box.

A rare Vancouver foray into the attacking third required Melia to make two fingertip saves in the space of a minute, with Cristian Dajome and Inbeom Hwang both trying their luck from distance. At the opposite end of the pitch, Sporting nearly broke through on the stroke of intermission as Graham Smith’s header narrowly missed the mark and Hasal dropped low to palm away Russell’s chested shot off an Espinoza cross. On the final play of the half, Hasal thwarted Russell’s audacious free kick attempt before Espinoza’s rebound effort was blocked by Derek Cornelius.

Russell continued to push the envelope after the restart, his searching ball from the left channel finding Zusi on the right side of the box, but the defender’s strike lacked the direction to beat Hasal. Less than 15 minutes later, Russell advanced into the penalty area and unfurled a shot that fizzed wide of the near post and into the side netting.

Despite holding an upper hand throughout the night, Sporting almost fell behind in the 54th minute when Theo Bair’s shot near the top of the box took a wicked deflection off Smith and trickled inches wide of Melia’s right-hand post.

Pulido entered the night with a goal or an assist in his first five appearances for Sporting and very nearly extended his impressive streak in the 66th minute. A well-worked attack involving several players on the edge of the box culminated with an incisive run from the Mexican, whose left-footed belter was touched onto the post by Hasal.

Gerso Fernandes, Daniel Salloi entered the fray as offensive reinforcements-the latter making his 100th competitive appearance for Sporting-but a resolute Vancouver defense remained difficult to breach. Smith latched onto another corner kick in the 90th minute, Busio providing the service, but the center back’s header grazed over the woodwork. In second-half stoppage time, Melia notched his last of five saves by smothering Ali Adnan’s knuckling free kick from 25 yards.

The decisive penalty shootout began ominously for Vancouver, as Cristian Dajome’s unsuccessful attempt rattled the post. Pulido and Whitecaps midfielder subsequently buried their penalties before Ilie picked out the corner to give Sporting a 2-1 advantage. Melia then thwarted Cornelius, giving Salloi a chance to win the game for Sporting, but his effort was also saved. Yet Melia wouldn’t be outdone, as he snuffed out Yordy Reyna’s strike to set the stage for Busio. The 18-year-old stepped to the spot and coolly nestled his shot into the upper corner to seal the shootout win in a game that finished close to 1:30 a.m. local time in Florida.

56 Kansas Cities and Counties to Receive Community Development Block Grants to Support Coronavirus Response

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA—Governor Laura Kelly announced today a second round of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds to 56 Kansas communities. A total...
Milford Reservoir Blue-Green Algae Treatment Scheduled For July 28

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in cooperation with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and the U.S....
Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Commission Online Meeting August 4

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The 56th annual meeting of the Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Commission will be held using internet meeting services on Tuesday, August 4,...
KDA Asks Public to Report Receipt of any Unsolicited Packages of Seeds

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been notified that several Kansas residents have received unsolicited packages containing seeds that appear to...
Kansas State Troopers Association Responds To KHP & Gov. Kelly's Termination Of Two Majors

Derek Nester - 0
Press Release from the Kansas State Troopers Association. Related Story: Kansas Highway Patrol Announces Leadership Changes Today's surprise decision by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the...
Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor's Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
Sporting edges Vancouver in penalty shootout to reach MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals

