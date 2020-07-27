iNWS Alert

74.8 F
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

MLB: Tonight’s Marlins-Orioles & Phillies-Yankees Games Postponed

Tonight’s scheduled games between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles at Marlins Park and the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at...
Sporting edges Vancouver in penalty shootout to reach MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals

Sporting Kansas City advanced to the MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals on Sunday night with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC...
Royals Drop Opening Series Finale To Cleveland 9-2

CLEVELAND – The Kansas City Royals dropped the opening series finale to the Cleveland Indians in an afternoon affair 9-2, as the Royals were...
Royals Get First Win Of 2020 Season In Extra Inning Affair at Cleveland

By Jeffrey Flanagan - Royals.com If right-hander Brady Singer is indeed part of the Royals’ future, that future could be very bright. Singer, 23, made his Major League...
OKC Thunder Forward Nader Suffers Concussion During Exhibition Game

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 25, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that forward Abdel Nader sustained a concussion during last night’s 98-84 scrimmage victory against...
KNDY Area Weather Alerts

New event. Areal Flood Advisory from 7/27/2020 9:05 PM to 7/28/2020 9:00 AM CDT for Jefferson County, NE. More information.

Homicide investigation in Medicine Lodge

BARBER COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a Medicine...
56 Kansas Cities and Counties to Receive Community Development Block Grants to Support Coronavirus Response

TOPEKA—Governor Laura Kelly announced today a second round of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds to 56 Kansas communities. A total...
Milford Reservoir Blue-Green Algae Treatment Scheduled For July 28

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in cooperation with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and the U.S....
Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Commission Online Meeting August 4

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The 56th annual meeting of the Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Commission will be held using internet meeting services on Tuesday, August 4,...
KDA Asks Public to Report Receipt of any Unsolicited Packages of Seeds

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been notified that several Kansas residents have received unsolicited packages containing seeds that appear to...
Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
