CLEVELAND – The Kansas City Royals dropped the opening series finale to the Cleveland Indians in an afternoon affair 9-2, as the Royals were forced to use the bullpen early. Starter Ronald Bolaños pitched 2 innings, giving up 3 hits, and 2 runs.

The loss in Cleveland sets the Royals at 1-2 on the year, and head to Detroit to face the Tigers on Monday at 6:10 p.m. central. Catch the game on the Royals Radio Network via Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM KQNK, with pregame at 5:30 p.m.