Kansas HeadlinesAgriculture News

Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Commission Online Meeting August 4

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Royals Get First Win Of 2020 Season In Extra Inning Affair at Cleveland

Derek Nester - 0
By Jeffrey Flanagan - Royals.com If right-hander Brady Singer is indeed part of the Royals’ future, that future could be very bright. Singer, 23, made his Major League...
Professional Sports

OKC Thunder Forward Nader Suffers Concussion During Exhibition Game

Derek Nester - 0
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 25, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that forward Abdel Nader sustained a concussion during last night’s 98-84 scrimmage victory against...
College Sports

Kansas Adds Southern Illinois for Season Opener on Aug. 29

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will welcome the Southern Illinois Salukis to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for its season-opener on Aug. 29, Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

KSHSAA Provides Update On Fall Activities

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. - With the results of the Kansas State School Board of Education vote earlier today, the KSHSAA Executive Board met this afternoon....
Professional Sports

Sporting Sinks Real Salt Lake 2-0 To Reach MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City (4-1-0, 12 points) clinched progression to the MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage presented by Audi with a 2-0 victory over...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The 56th annual meeting of the Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Commission will be held using internet meeting services on Tuesday, August 4, at 9:00 a.m. Anyone interested in water-related activities within the Arkansas River Basin in Kansas and Oklahoma is encouraged to participate in the meeting.

How to participate: If you wish to interact with the Commission during the meeting, you can join the online meeting via a link provided at www.agriculture.ks.gov/KOARC. The meeting will also be livestreamed and will remain available online for later viewing. Participants who do not plan to interact with the Commission are encouraged to watch the livestream.

Kansas and Oklahoma entered the Arkansas River Compact in 1965. The purpose of the compact is to promote interstate comity, to equitably divide and promote the orderly development of the waters of the Lower Arkansas River Basin, to provide an agency for administering the waters of the basin, and to encourage an active pollution abatement program in each state. The Commission is composed of three commissioners appointed by the governor of Kansas, three commissioners appointed by the governor of Oklahoma, and two commissioners appointed by the President of the United States.

Additional information about the Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact and the annual meeting can be found on the KDA website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/KOARC. Questions can be addressed to Lizzie Hickman at the Kansas Department of Agriculture–Division of Water Resources, at Elizabeth.Hickman@ks.gov or 785-564-6679.

###

WHO: Open to the public

WHAT: Annual meeting of the Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Commission

WHEN: Tuesday, August 4, at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Held via internet meeting services

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

56 Kansas Cities and Counties to Receive Community Development Block Grants to Support Coronavirus Response

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA—Governor Laura Kelly announced today a second round of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds to 56 Kansas communities. A total...
Kansas Headlines

Milford Reservoir Blue-Green Algae Treatment Scheduled For July 28

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in cooperation with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and the U.S....
Agriculture News

Agriculture News

KDA Asks Public to Report Receipt of any Unsolicited Packages of Seeds

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been notified that several Kansas residents have received unsolicited packages containing seeds that appear to...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State Troopers Association Responds To KHP & Gov. Kelly’s Termination Of Two Majors

Derek Nester - 0
Press Release from the Kansas State Troopers Association. Related Story: Kansas Highway Patrol Announces Leadership Changes Today's surprise decision by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
College Sports

College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
