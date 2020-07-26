KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert By KNDY Area Weather Alerts July 26, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Sports Headlines Professional Sports Royals Get First Win Of 2020 Season In Extra Inning Affair at Cleveland Derek Nester - July 25, 2020 0 By Jeffrey Flanagan - Royals.com If right-hander Brady Singer is indeed part of the Royals’ future, that future could be very bright. Singer, 23, made his Major League... Read more Professional Sports OKC Thunder Forward Nader Suffers Concussion During Exhibition Game Derek Nester - July 25, 2020 0 OKLAHOMA CITY, July 25, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that forward Abdel Nader sustained a concussion during last night’s 98-84 scrimmage victory against... Read more College Sports Kansas Adds Southern Illinois for Season Opener on Aug. 29 Derek Nester - July 25, 2020 0 LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will welcome the Southern Illinois Salukis to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for its season-opener on Aug. 29, Kansas... Read more Kansas Headlines KSHSAA Provides Update On Fall Activities Derek Nester - July 22, 2020 0 TOPEKA, Kan. - With the results of the Kansas State School Board of Education vote earlier today, the KSHSAA Executive Board met this afternoon.... Read more Professional Sports Sporting Sinks Real Salt Lake 2-0 To Reach MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage Derek Nester - July 22, 2020 0 Sporting Kansas City (4-1-0, 12 points) clinched progression to the MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage presented by Audi with a 2-0 victory over... Read more KNDY Area Weather Alerts New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 7/26/2020 5:23 PM to 6:00 PM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information. TagsKNDYWX Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleiNWS AlertNext articleiNWS Alert Kansas Headlines Kansas Headlines 56 Kansas Cities and Counties to Receive Community Development Block Grants to Support Coronavirus Response Derek Nester - July 26, 2020 0 TOPEKA—Governor Laura Kelly announced today a second round of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds to 56 Kansas communities. A total... Read more Kansas Headlines Milford Reservoir Blue-Green Algae Treatment Scheduled For July 28 Derek Nester - July 26, 2020 0 TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in cooperation with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and the U.S.... Read more Agriculture News Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Commission Online Meeting August 4 Derek Nester - July 26, 2020 0 MANHATTAN, Kansas — The 56th annual meeting of the Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Commission will be held using internet meeting services on Tuesday, August 4,... Read more Agriculture News KDA Asks Public to Report Receipt of any Unsolicited Packages of Seeds Derek Nester - July 25, 2020 0 MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been notified that several Kansas residents have received unsolicited packages containing seeds that appear to... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas State Troopers Association Responds To KHP & Gov. Kelly’s Termination Of Two Majors Derek Nester - July 23, 2020 0 Press Release from the Kansas State Troopers Association. Related Story: Kansas Highway Patrol Announces Leadership Changes Today's surprise decision by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the... Read more Kansas News Service Kansas Headlines Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay Derek Nester - July 22, 2020 0 By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes Derek Nester - July 21, 2020 0 By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars Derek Nester - July 18, 2020 0 By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread Derek Nester - July 16, 2020 0 By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes... Read more College Sports College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S. Derek Nester - July 16, 2020 0 By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of... Read more