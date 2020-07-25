81.2 F
Royals Get First Win Of 2020 Season In Extra Inning Affair at Cleveland

Kansas City Royals Baseball can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska

By Derek Nester

Royals Get First Win Of 2020 Season In Extra Inning Affair at Cleveland

OKC Thunder Forward Nader Suffers Concussion During Exhibition Game

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 25, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that forward Abdel Nader sustained a concussion during last night’s 98-84 scrimmage victory against...
Kansas Adds Southern Illinois for Season Opener on Aug. 29

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will welcome the Southern Illinois Salukis to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for its season-opener on Aug. 29, Kansas...
KSHSAA Provides Update On Fall Activities

TOPEKA, Kan. - With the results of the Kansas State School Board of Education vote earlier today, the KSHSAA Executive Board met this afternoon....
Sporting Sinks Real Salt Lake 2-0 To Reach MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage

Sporting Kansas City (4-1-0, 12 points) clinched progression to the MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage presented by Audi with a 2-0 victory over...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

By Jeffrey Flanagan – Royals.com

If right-hander Brady Singer is indeed part of the Royals’ future, that future could be very bright.

Singer, 23, made his Major League debut on Saturday evening at Cleveland and tossed five superb innings, giving up just three hits and two runs while striking out seven in the Royals’ 3-2, 10-inning victory over the Indians at Progressive Field.

With a little luck, Singer, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Royals’ No. 2 prospect, could have thrown five shutout innings.

Singer showed the same type of command and stuff he displayed in Spring Training and Summer Camp — well-placed sinkers on the corners and a biting slider that made some hitters chase.

“There were obviously a few butterflies,” Singer said via a Zoom call. “But I just let the first pitch go as hard as I could. I just went to the scouting report and went from there.”

Singer’s parents came to Cleveland from Florida, but had to watch the game from the hotel.

“It was still great knowing there were here,” Singer said.

The Royals broke a 2-2 tie in the 10th inning. Under the new extra-inning rules, the Royals began the inning with an automatic runner at second base. Pinch-hitter Erick Mejia moved the runner, Brett Phillips, to third base with a sacrifice bunt. Maikel Franco then drove in Phillips with a sacrifice fly to center field.

Singer was mostly on cruise control. He ran into some trouble in the third inning, when he stopped getting calls on the corners and some ground balls found holes.

Singer threw a 1-1 changeup to Bradley Zimmer with one out that fooled Zimmer and looked like it was on the outside corner. Instead, Zimmer got ahead in the count 2-1 and yanked the next pitch, a slider, on the ground into right field for a single.

César Hernández then pulled an 0-1 four-seamer into right field for a single, putting runners on first and third.

José Ramírez followed by pulling a first-pitch slider on the ground into right field, just past diving second baseman Nicky Lopez, scoring Zimmer. Right fielder Whit Merrifield made a perfect one-hop strike to third that would have been in time to nail Hernández for the second out. But Franco dropped the throw at third base.

A wild pitch that just skipped past catcher Salvador Perez then brought home Hernandez, tying the score, 2-2.

“I felt like I executed the right pitches at the right time,” Singer said. “I thought there were some strikes, but that is baseball. I think I made some good pitches when I needed it.”

Singer threw 80 pitches, 49 for strikes

The Royals took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Jorge Soler, last year’s American League home run champ with 48, belted a homer to left field, and Perez followed with a long home run to left-center. It was the first time in right-hander Mike Clevinger’s career he gave up back-to-back home runs.

Royals reliever Scott Barlow got out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the ninth by getting two clutch strikeouts.

“He’s just so smart,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said of Barlow, via Zoom. “He knows how to stretch the zone a bit. Being able to get out of that is so impressive.”

Greg Holland, a huge part of the Royals’ run to back-to-back World Series from 2014-15 as the closer, was amazing in the 10th inning.

With the automatic runner on second, Holland hit Zimmer with a pitch. But Holland then struck out the next three hitters to secure his first Royals save since 2015.

Jeffrey Flanagan has covered the Royals since 1991, and for MLB.com since 2015. Follow him on Twitter at @FlannyMLB.

Agriculture News

KDA Asks Public to Report Receipt of any Unsolicited Packages of Seeds

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been notified that several Kansas residents have received unsolicited packages containing seeds that appear to...
Kansas State Troopers Association Responds To KHP & Gov. Kelly’s Termination Of Two Majors

Press Release from the Kansas State Troopers Association. Related Story: Kansas Highway Patrol Announces Leadership Changes Today's surprise decision by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the...
Kansas Highway Patrol Announces Leadership Changes

Related Story: Kansas State Troopers Association Responds To KHP & Gov. Kelly’s Termination Of Two Majors TOPEKA - Today, the Kansas Highway Patrol announced Majors Scott...
Update on Vesicular Stomatitis Virus Outbreak in Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has now identified positive cases of vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) in 20 counties in Kansas. KDA’s...
Confirmed COVID-19 Case at Norton Correctional Facility’s Stockton Facility

TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one resident at the Norton Correctional Facility’s (NCF) Stockton Satellite...
Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
