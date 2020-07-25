Kansas Adds Southern Illinois for Season Opener on Aug. 29

79.9 F
Kansas Headlines

KSHSAA Provides Update On Fall Activities

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. - With the results of the Kansas State School Board of Education vote earlier today, the KSHSAA Executive Board met this afternoon....
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting Sinks Real Salt Lake 2-0 To Reach MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City (4-1-0, 12 points) clinched progression to the MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage presented by Audi with a 2-0 victory over...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Hunter Dozier Tests Positive For COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City Royals today announced that infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being placed on the Injured List. The 28-year...
Read more
College Sports

MIAA To Delay the Start of All Sports Practices, Competition

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 20, 2020) - The MIAA and its member institutions announced a plan to delay the start of all intercollegiate athletic...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will welcome the Southern Illinois Salukis to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for its season-opener on Aug. 29, Kansas Athletics announced today. The game will be the fourth in the series history between the two teams, with the Jayhawks holding a 3-0 advantage.

“As we researched options for replacing our cancelled opening game, we received recommendations from our medical professionals, reviewed the opportunity with our campus leaders, and looked regionally for a quality opponent,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “Importantly, Southern Illinois agreed to follow the Big 12 testing protocols once they have been finalized. SIU provides us a challenge as we open the 2020 season.”

“We are excited for the opportunity to start fall camp practices on July 31st and prepare to take on a good Southern Illinois football team,” said Head Coach Les Miles. “We feel that playing this game will prove beneficial for both programs for many reasons, especially due to SIU’s proximity to Lawrence. Coach Hill will have his team prepared to play and we look forward to the challenge at The Booth on August 29th.”

Kansas and Southern Illinois first met on the gridiron in 1986 and have faced each other three times overall, with each game played in Lawrence. The two schools met most recently in 2000 and Kansas defeated SIU 42-0 to improve their record against the Salukis to 3-0.

The Aug. 29 matchup between the Jayhawks and the Salukis will be the earliest game of the season that KU has played in since 1999, when Kansas took on Notre Dame on Aug. 28. The Jayhawks are 5-4 all-time when playing in the month of August and 73-50-7 in season-openers all-time.

Southern Illinois is a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC), where they won the 1983 Division I-AA championship in 1983 and last won the MVFC championship in 2009.

Kansas opened its 2019 season with another MVFC team, Indiana State, as the Jayhawks opened the Les Miles era with a 24-17 victory on Aug. 31, 2019. Kansas holds an all-time record of 12-2 against the MVFC.

The Jayhawks were previously scheduled to take on New Hampshire to kick off the 2020 season on Sept. 5, before the Colonial Athletic Association and New Hampshire suspended the fall 2020 competition season due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information, including kickoff time and television broadcast will be announced at a later date. For a full Kansas football schedule, click here.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
Read more
College Sports

College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
Read more

