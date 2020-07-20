77 F
Wichita
Monday, July 20, 2020
type here...
Professional Sports

Royals RHP Jake Junis Placed on Injured List

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

MIAA To Delay the Start of All Sports Practices, Competition

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 20, 2020) - The MIAA and its member institutions announced a plan to delay the start of all intercollegiate athletic...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals RHP Jake Junis Placed on Injured List

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 20, 2020) -- The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis has been placed on the Injured...
Read more
Professional Sports

Second-half surge lifts Sporting to wild 3-2 win over Colorado Rapids in MLS is Back Tournament

Derek Nester - 0
July 17, 2020) -- Three second-half goals lifted Sporting Kansas City (3-1-0, 9 points) to a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over the nine-man Colorado...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Players Dini and Tillo Test Positive for COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 17, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Nick Dini and left-handed pitcher Daniel Tillo have both...
Read more
College Sports

New Hampshire at Kansas Football Game Canceled For September 5th

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The following is a statement regarding the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and New Hampshire’s decision to suspend competition in Fall 2020. Statement...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

KANSAS CITY, MO (July 20, 2020) — The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis has been placed on the Injured List to allow him to continue to prepare for the 2020 season. The 27-year old was not among the initial group of players who reported to Summer Camp after testing positive for Covid-19. He was cleared a little over a week ago to return to baseball activities but is not yet ready for regular season competition.

“It’s unfortunate, but I need to take a step back and get caught up before I’ll be able to contribute the way I feel I’m capable to help this team,” said Junis. “My start in camp after the quarantine period was delayed due to a positive COVID-19 test and while I’ve been cleared, I am not built up to be where I need to be to start the season. After talking to Mike (Matheny) and Cal (Eldred), it became clear that the best course of action would be for me to return to the I.L. and continue to throw and prepare to contribute when I’m ready.”

Previous articleGovernor Kelly Signs Executive Orders Delaying Schools, Implementing Mitigation Procedures
Next articleMIAA To Delay the Start of All Sports Practices, Competition

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Signs Executive Orders Delaying Schools, Implementing Mitigation Procedures

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA—Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Order #20-59 and shared the details for Executive Order #20-58. Executive Order #20-58 can only be signed if...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Gray County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot, Suspect Found Dead

Derek Nester - 0
GRAY COUNTY – A Gray County sheriff’s deputy was shot early Saturday morning when responding to the report of a domestic dispute, and the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Priest Sentenced For Possessing Child Pornography

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas priest who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography was sentenced today to 37 months in federal prison, U.S....
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
Read more
College Sports

College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Topeka Congressman Steve Watkins Charged With Felonies Over Voter Registration At UPS Store

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service Just weeks before his first primary to defend his congressional seat, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faced multiple charges...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester - 0
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

College Sports

MIAA To Delay the Start of All Sports Practices, Competition

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 20, 2020) - The MIAA and its member institutions announced a plan to delay the start of all intercollegiate athletic...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals RHP Jake Junis Placed on Injured List

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 20, 2020) -- The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis has been placed on the Injured...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Signs Executive Orders Delaying Schools, Implementing Mitigation Procedures

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA—Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Order #20-59 and shared the details for Executive Order #20-58. Executive Order #20-58 can only be signed if...
Read more