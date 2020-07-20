KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert By KNDY Area Weather Alerts July 20, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Sports Headlines Professional Sports Second-half surge lifts Sporting to wild 3-2 win over Colorado Rapids in MLS is Back Tournament Derek Nester - July 18, 2020 0 July 17, 2020) -- Three second-half goals lifted Sporting Kansas City (3-1-0, 9 points) to a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over the nine-man Colorado... Read more Professional Sports Royals Players Dini and Tillo Test Positive for COVID-19 Derek Nester - July 17, 2020 0 KANSAS CITY, MO (July 17, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Nick Dini and left-handed pitcher Daniel Tillo have both... Read more College Sports New Hampshire at Kansas Football Game Canceled For September 5th Derek Nester - July 17, 2020 0 LAWRENCE, Kan. — The following is a statement regarding the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and New Hampshire’s decision to suspend competition in Fall 2020. Statement... Read more Professional Sports Chiefs and Entercom Finalize Radio Network Broadcast Team for 2020 Season Derek Nester - July 17, 2020 0 The Kansas City Chiefs and Entercom have announced the play-by-play broadcast team for the 2020 season on the 70-station Chiefs Radio Network. Anchored by the... Read more KDNS Local Sports Area Athletes Set For Kansas Shrine Bowl Dusty Deines - July 17, 2020 0 Although many summer plans and events have been slowed down or shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, one event that is still set... Read more KNDY Area Weather Alerts New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 7/20/2020 3:52 AM to 4:45 AM CDT for Washington County, KS. More information. TagsKNDYWX Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleiNWS Alert Kansas Headlines Kansas Headlines Gray County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot, Suspect Found Dead Derek Nester - July 19, 2020 0 GRAY COUNTY – A Gray County sheriff’s deputy was shot early Saturday morning when responding to the report of a domestic dispute, and the... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars Derek Nester - July 18, 2020 0 By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread Derek Nester - July 16, 2020 0 By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Priest Sentenced For Possessing Child Pornography Derek Nester - July 16, 2020 0 KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas priest who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography was sentenced today to 37 months in federal prison, U.S.... Read more Kansas Headlines Army Corps of Engineers Reports An Increase In Adult Drowning At Its Lake And River Projects This Summer Derek Nester - July 16, 2020 0 Washington, DC -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced today that more than 30 people lost their lives to drowning in June at... Read more Kansas News Service Kansas Headlines Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars Derek Nester - July 18, 2020 0 By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread Derek Nester - July 16, 2020 0 By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes... Read more College Sports College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S. Derek Nester - July 16, 2020 0 By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of... Read more Kansas Headlines Topeka Congressman Steve Watkins Charged With Felonies Over Voter Registration At UPS Store Derek Nester - July 15, 2020 0 By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service Just weeks before his first primary to defend his congressional seat, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faced multiple charges... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival Derek Nester - July 8, 2020 0 By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with... Read more