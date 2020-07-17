79 F
Wichita
Friday, July 17, 2020
type here...
KQNK Local News

The Norton City/County Economic Development board meeting JUly 14, 2020

By Marvin Matchett

Sports Headlines

KDNS Local Sports

Area Athletes Set For Kansas Shrine Bowl

Dusty Deines - 0
Although many summer plans and events have been slowed down or shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, one event that is still set...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals acquire Ronald Bolaños, Franchy Cordero from San Diego for Tim Hill

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 16, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Ronald Bolaños (pronounced: boh-LAHN-yohs) and outfielder Franchy Corderofrom the...
Read more
College Sports

College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Sign DT Chris Jones

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Wednesday that the team has signed defensive tackle Chris Jones. "I'd like to thank Chris and his representatives, Jason...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting suffers late 2-1 loss to Minnesota in MLS is Back Tournament opener

Derek Nester - 0
(July 12, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (2-1-0, 6 points) surrendered a late lead in a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United FC (3-0-0, 9...
Read more
Marvin Matchett

The Norton City/County Economic Development board met at 5:45 p.m. on July 14 at the Economic Development office. The meeting was called to order by Curtis Eveleigh, Chairman. Members present included: Tom Brannan, Wally Burton, Curtis Eveleigh, John Griffiths, Aaron Hale, Brad Hopkins, Jerry Jones and Amber Nuttycomb. Attending via ZOOM were Deborah Anderson, Donna Foley and Dick Thompson.

Also present were Mike Posson, Executive Director and Verla Grysch, Administrative Coordinator.

Donna Liddle, President & CEO of the Norton Area Chamber of Commerce was present as a guest.

There were no comments from the public.

The May meeting minutes were approved by the board.

OLD BUSINESS: The Director provided an update on recent recruitment incentives paid to Norton Correctional Facility correction officers. There are 5 remaining second payments to be made over the next 8 months which will leave a relocation and recruitment fund balance of $6600. He also shared that after participating in the Mock RFI and Site Selector program, a community narrative has been compiled for Norton and preparations are underway to list several Economic Development properties. Regarding the proposed housing rehabilitation program, Posson stated there is some outstanding county tax related research to complete on one of the rehab incentives, and a new developer incentive that will likely be added to the program. Once these 2 items completed the grant application process will begin with the identified funding partners. Also, related to the new housing on Reagan Ave, the contractor anticipates beginning construction on basements for the final 2 homes yet this fall.

NEW BUSINESS: The board approved the proposed 2021 budget as submitted to both the City and County Clerk’s offices. The director also reviewed the status of the CDBG-COVID funds for business grants within Norton County and he anticipates additional funding to the County which can be utilized to support businesses outside City Limits who have been impacted by the COVID pandemic. He also spoke about new SPARK funding that will be available for Norton County, and a committee that has been formed to prioritize allocation of those funds for Phase-1. The board approved renewal of the 2-year contract with consultants Pinegar, Smith & Associates, contingent with Norton County contributing their portion. The director told the board that he has accepted an invitation to fill a vacancy on the board of directors for the Western Kansas Rural Economic Development Alliance.

The meeting was adjourned at 6:35.

Previous articleArea Athletes Set For Kansas Shrine Bowl
Next articleUSD 273 Beloit Superintendent Jeff Travis Update On Schools Reopening

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Priest Sentenced For Possessing Child Pornography

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas priest who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography was sentenced today to 37 months in federal prison, U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Army Corps of Engineers Reports An Increase In Adult Drowning At Its Lake And River Projects This Summer

Derek Nester - 0
Washington, DC -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced today that more than 30 people lost their lives to drowning in June at...
Read more
Agriculture News

Veterinary Researcher Works With South Korean Company on African Swine Fever Virus Vaccine Development

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — New vaccine development work at Kansas State University may soon help confront African swine fever, a disease that is endemic in sub-Saharan Africa....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

K-State College of Education Study Finds Top Challenges of Kansas K-12 Teachers in COVID-19 Crisis

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — A survey by a multidisciplinary team of researchers at the Kansas State University College of Education has identified the top needs and challenges of K-12...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
Read more
College Sports

College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Topeka Congressman Steve Watkins Charged With Felonies Over Voter Registration At UPS Store

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service Just weeks before his first primary to defend his congressional seat, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faced multiple charges...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester - 0
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KDNS Local News

USD 273 Beloit Superintendent Jeff Travis Update On Schools Reopening

Derek Nester - 0
Dear Students, Parents and Patrons of USD 273, I want to take this opportunity to update you on the start of our 2020-21 school year....
Read more
KQNK Local News

The Norton City/County Economic Development board meeting JUly 14, 2020

Marvin Matchett - 0
The Norton City/County Economic Development board met at 5:45 p.m. on July 14 at the Economic Development office. The meeting was called to order...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Area Athletes Set For Kansas Shrine Bowl

Dusty Deines - 0
Although many summer plans and events have been slowed down or shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, one event that is still set...
Read more