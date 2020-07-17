New Hampshire at Kansas Football Game Canceled For September 5th

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The following is a statement regarding the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and New Hampshire’s decision to suspend competition in Fall 2020.

Statement from Director of Athletics Jeff Long

“Earlier today New Hampshire Director of Athletics Marty Scarano informed us that they will not be playing football this fall. KU, along with the Big 12, are continuing our efforts to play a full non-conference and conference football schedule this fall. We have begun exploring all opportunities to fill the opening on our schedule that was created by New Hampshire and will provide an update when available.”

Statement from Head Coach Les Miles

“We are disappointed to hear that we will be unable to play New Hampshire on September 5th to kick off our 2020 season. I fully support Jeff Long and the Big 12 Conference as they continue to explore our options for the fall season and look forward to adding a new opponent to our schedule.”