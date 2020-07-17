94.9 F
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

By KNDY Area Weather Alerts

Sports Headlines

College Sports

New Hampshire at Kansas Football Game Canceled For September 5th

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The following is a statement regarding the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and New Hampshire’s decision to suspend competition in Fall 2020. Statement...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs and Entercom Finalize Radio Network Broadcast Team for 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs and Entercom have announced the play-by-play broadcast team for the 2020 season on the 70-station Chiefs Radio Network. Anchored by the...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Area Athletes Set For Kansas Shrine Bowl

Dusty Deines - 0
Although many summer plans and events have been slowed down or shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, one event that is still set...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals acquire Ronald Bolaños, Franchy Cordero from San Diego for Tim Hill

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 16, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Ronald Bolaños (pronounced: boh-LAHN-yohs) and outfielder Franchy Corderofrom the...
Read more
College Sports

College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
Read more
KNDY Area Weather Alerts

Event extended (area). Heat Advisory from 7/17/2020 2:15 PM to 8:00 PM CDT for Pawnee County, NE. More information.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Priest Sentenced For Possessing Child Pornography

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas priest who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography was sentenced today to 37 months in federal prison, U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Army Corps of Engineers Reports An Increase In Adult Drowning At Its Lake And River Projects This Summer

Derek Nester - 0
Washington, DC -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced today that more than 30 people lost their lives to drowning in June at...
Read more
Agriculture News

Veterinary Researcher Works With South Korean Company on African Swine Fever Virus Vaccine Development

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — New vaccine development work at Kansas State University may soon help confront African swine fever, a disease that is endemic in sub-Saharan Africa....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

K-State College of Education Study Finds Top Challenges of Kansas K-12 Teachers in COVID-19 Crisis

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — A survey by a multidisciplinary team of researchers at the Kansas State University College of Education has identified the top needs and challenges of K-12...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

College Sports

Kansas Headlines

Topeka Congressman Steve Watkins Charged With Felonies Over Voter Registration At UPS Store

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service Just weeks before his first primary to defend his congressional seat, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faced multiple charges...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester - 0
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Read more

