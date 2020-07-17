88.1 F
Professional Sports

Chiefs and Entercom Finalize Radio Network Broadcast Team for 2020 Season

Catch Chiefs Football on Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest Kansas & Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas

By Derek Nester

College Sports

New Hampshire at Kansas Football Game Canceled For September 5th

Derek Nester
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The following is a statement regarding the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and New Hampshire’s decision to suspend competition in Fall 2020. Statement...
Professional Sports

Chiefs and Entercom Finalize Radio Network Broadcast Team for 2020 Season

Derek Nester
The Kansas City Chiefs and Entercom have announced the play-by-play broadcast team for the 2020 season on the 70-station Chiefs Radio Network. Anchored by the...
KDNS Local Sports

Area Athletes Set For Kansas Shrine Bowl

Dusty Deines
Although many summer plans and events have been slowed down or shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, one event that is still set...
Professional Sports

Royals acquire Ronald Bolaños, Franchy Cordero from San Diego for Tim Hill

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 16, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Ronald Bolaños (pronounced: boh-LAHN-yohs) and outfielder Franchy Corderofrom the...
College Sports

College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Entercom have announced the play-by-play broadcast team for the 2020 season on the 70-station Chiefs Radio Network.

Anchored by the flagship station, 106.5 The Wolf (WDAF-FM) in Kansas City, the Chiefs Radio Network will feature “Voice of the Chiefs” Mitch Holthus, who returns for his 27th season as the club’s play-by-play personality. He has called a team-record 433 career regular and postseason games for the club and has earned eight Kansas Sportscaster of the Year awards.

Kansas City Chiefs football can be heard locally on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas.

Chiefs Football is unavailable for streaming via our website & mobile apps.

A pair of newcomers will join Holthus in the booth for the 2020 season as former Chiefs wide receiver and current Ambassador Danan Hughes will begin his inaugural campaign as the network’s color commentator. Hughes has been broadcasting football and baseball as part of the Big Ten Network since 2008, as well as Chiefs pregame and postgame shows on local television since 2014.

Entering his first season as the network’s sideline reporter is Josh Klingler, a morning show host on 610 Sports Radio (KCSP-AM) who has been broadcasting collegiate athletics as a sideline reporter for the University of Kansas for more than 14 years and has been part of the local sports talk radio landscape for more than 16 years. Veteran sportscaster Art Hains will also return as host of 106.5 The Wolf’s pregame and postgame show coverage.

“We are very excited to begin defending our Super Bowl championship in a few short weeks and are thrilled to have Mitch, Danan and Josh bringing the game action to Chiefs fans throughout the Kingdom, while Art anchors the pre- and post game coverage on 106.5 The Wolf,” Chiefs Executive Vice President of Business Operations Tyler Epp said. “The Chiefs Radio Network is adding talented individuals to the booth, and we know they will provide the excitement and insight that Chiefs fans have come to expect when tuning in.”

“Like all of Chiefs Kingdom, we’re eagerly awaiting the return of the defending Super Bowl champions and look forward to another great season,” said Dave Alpert, Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom Kansas City. “As the new flagship station of the team, we look forward to providing fans unrivaled coverage of everything Chiefs, including a marquee radio team delivering rich gameday analysis and exciting calls of the action.”

Listeners can tune in to Chiefs games on 106.5 The Wolf (WDAF-FM) in Kansas City, as well as any number of Chiefs Radio Network affiliates throughout Chiefs Kingdom. Gameday radio broadcasts are also available on the Chiefs Mobile app.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Priest Sentenced For Possessing Child Pornography

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas priest who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography was sentenced today to 37 months in federal prison, U.S....
Kansas Headlines

Army Corps of Engineers Reports An Increase In Adult Drowning At Its Lake And River Projects This Summer

Derek Nester
Washington, DC -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced today that more than 30 people lost their lives to drowning in June at...
Agriculture News

Veterinary Researcher Works With South Korean Company on African Swine Fever Virus Vaccine Development

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN — New vaccine development work at Kansas State University may soon help confront African swine fever, a disease that is endemic in sub-Saharan Africa....
Kansas Headlines

K-State College of Education Study Finds Top Challenges of Kansas K-12 Teachers in COVID-19 Crisis

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN — A survey by a multidisciplinary team of researchers at the Kansas State University College of Education has identified the top needs and challenges of K-12...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
College Sports

College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
Kansas Headlines

Topeka Congressman Steve Watkins Charged With Felonies Over Voter Registration At UPS Store

Derek Nester
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service Just weeks before his first primary to defend his congressional seat, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faced multiple charges...
Kansas Headlines

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
Kansas Headlines

A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas' Big 1st

Derek Nester
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
