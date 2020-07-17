Chiefs and Entercom Finalize Radio Network Broadcast Team for 2020 Season

The Kansas City Chiefs and Entercom have announced the play-by-play broadcast team for the 2020 season on the 70-station Chiefs Radio Network.

Anchored by the flagship station, 106.5 The Wolf (WDAF-FM) in Kansas City, the Chiefs Radio Network will feature “Voice of the Chiefs” Mitch Holthus, who returns for his 27th season as the club’s play-by-play personality. He has called a team-record 433 career regular and postseason games for the club and has earned eight Kansas Sportscaster of the Year awards.

Kansas City Chiefs football can be heard locally on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Chiefs Football is unavailable for streaming via our website & mobile apps.

A pair of newcomers will join Holthus in the booth for the 2020 season as former Chiefs wide receiver and current Ambassador Danan Hughes will begin his inaugural campaign as the network’s color commentator. Hughes has been broadcasting football and baseball as part of the Big Ten Network since 2008, as well as Chiefs pregame and postgame shows on local television since 2014.

Entering his first season as the network’s sideline reporter is Josh Klingler, a morning show host on 610 Sports Radio (KCSP-AM) who has been broadcasting collegiate athletics as a sideline reporter for the University of Kansas for more than 14 years and has been part of the local sports talk radio landscape for more than 16 years. Veteran sportscaster Art Hains will also return as host of 106.5 The Wolf’s pregame and postgame show coverage.

“We are very excited to begin defending our Super Bowl championship in a few short weeks and are thrilled to have Mitch, Danan and Josh bringing the game action to Chiefs fans throughout the Kingdom, while Art anchors the pre- and post game coverage on 106.5 The Wolf,” Chiefs Executive Vice President of Business Operations Tyler Epp said. “The Chiefs Radio Network is adding talented individuals to the booth, and we know they will provide the excitement and insight that Chiefs fans have come to expect when tuning in.”

“Like all of Chiefs Kingdom, we’re eagerly awaiting the return of the defending Super Bowl champions and look forward to another great season,” said Dave Alpert, Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom Kansas City. “As the new flagship station of the team, we look forward to providing fans unrivaled coverage of everything Chiefs, including a marquee radio team delivering rich gameday analysis and exciting calls of the action.”

Listeners can tune in to Chiefs games on 106.5 The Wolf (WDAF-FM) in Kansas City, as well as any number of Chiefs Radio Network affiliates throughout Chiefs Kingdom. Gameday radio broadcasts are also available on the Chiefs Mobile app.